Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Revealed Two Weeks After Black Sabbath Legend Died Aged 76 Following Many Painful Health Battles

One week after he was laid to rest at his English estate, Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Ozzy died aged 76 on July 22. Official records listed his cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction," which refers to tissue damage due to a lack of blood flow to an organ, as well as "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest."

The Black Sabbath frontman's death certificate also noted Parkinson's with autonomic dysfunction and coronary artery disease as "joint causes" contributing to his death.