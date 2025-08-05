Ozzy Osbourne's Cause of Death Revealed Two Weeks After Black Sabbath Legend Died Aged 76 Following Many Painful Health Battles
One week after he was laid to rest at his English estate, Ozzy Osbourne's official cause of death has been released, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Ozzy died aged 76 on July 22. Official records listed his cause of death as "acute myocardial infarction," which refers to tissue damage due to a lack of blood flow to an organ, as well as "out-of-hospital cardiac arrest."
The Black Sabbath frontman's death certificate also noted Parkinson's with autonomic dysfunction and coronary artery disease as "joint causes" contributing to his death.
Health Battles
The Crazy Train singer suffered a series of health crises in the years leading up to his death.
In February 2019, Ozzy was diagnosed with Parkinson's, a progressive neurological disorder that has no cure.
In 2022, the godfather of heavy metal had major neck surgery after dislodging metal rods in his back during a bike accident. At the time, Ozzy's wife, Sharon, said the outcome of the surgery would "determine the rest of his life."
His neck surgery came shortly after he was diagnosed with COVID.
Parkinson's Progression
Following his life-altering neck surgery, Ozzy struggled to walk on his own.
Earlier this year, Sharon revealed Ozzy's condition had taken a turn for the worse, and he required a wheelchair. Still, Sharon said Ozzy was determined to perform for his fans one last time.
She said: "He's very happy to be coming back and very emotional about this. Parkinson's is a progressive disease. It's not something you can stabilize. It affects different parts of the body, and it has affected his legs.
"But his voice is as good as it's ever been."
Farewell Concert
As RadarOnline.com reported, Ozzy kept his promise to himself and took the stage one last time two weeks before his death for the Back to the Beginning charity concert in his hometown of Birmingham, England.
For his final act, Ozzy joined his Black Sabbath bandmates and raised $190million for Cure Parkinson's, Birmingham Children's Hospital and Acorn Children's Hospice.
Insiders said Ozzy pushed through excruciating pain to play his farewell gig.
A source said: "Ozzy has said plenty of times that he'd be happy to die on stage… but people around him worried that if he pushed himself for this concert, he could end up a goner.
"He was basically pushed into doing it as the cost of backing out was too high, but he also pushed himself as he knew it would be great to go out with a bang."
The insider added: "His Parkinson's has progressed and he's in a great deal of pain, but instead of resting, he really did push himself to the limit for that final concert."
Ozzy was laid to rest last week in a private ceremony at his English estate.
Prior to the family service, thousands of fans gathered along the streets of Birmingham to pay their respects and say goodbye to the beloved rocker at a public funeral procession.
Sharon was joined by her children Aimee, Jack, and Kelly, as well as Ozzy's son Louis from his first marriage.