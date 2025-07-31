Your tip
Ozzy Osbourne
EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Burial Plans Revealed — With Black Sabbath Frontman to Be Laid in Coffin 'Dressed in Sentimental Cape' With Bat Cane

photo of ozzy osbourne
Source: MEGA

Ozzy Osbourne was honored by thousands of fans on Wednesday just days after his death.

July 31 2025, Published 11:32 a.m. ET

Ozzy Osbourne could be laid to rest in make-up and his favorite black stage cloak – with a bat-topped cane at his side, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The Black Sabbath wildman, who died last week aged 76, once said he was unbothered about what music was played at his funeral – as long as the event was a "celebration" and not a "mope-fest."

Ozzy's Resting Outfit

Photo of Ozzy Osbourne's memorial
Source: MEGA

Ozzy's family planned to bury him in his iconic black stage cloak and dramatic make-up.

A source told us his family is going to stay true to his wish by also celebrating his life with the choice of clothes he is laid to rest wearing.

For his last Black Sabbath gig, he wore a stage coat custom-made for him 30 years ago, and a source said this will be the one that goes with him to the grave.

The insider added: "Ozzy will go out in his most ostentatious stage outfit. He loved the all-black look with plenty of jewelry, stage makeup, and a huge billowing coat.

"That's exactly the vision for how he is going to be laid to rest.

"He will also be put in his coffin with one of his beloved canes, probably one topped with a little bat sculpture."

Plans for Osbourne's funeral have not formally been disclosed by his heartbroken family, but he previously laid out his vision for a glorious send-off.

Ozzy's Vision For His Funeral

Photo of Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

Sharon leaned on family while coping with the rock legend's passing.

He said: "I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy – but I do want to make sure it's a celebration, not a mope-fest.

"I'd also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death.'

"There'll be no harping on the bad times. So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind.

"It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country – especially rock stars like me – are very lucky.

"That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"

The Iconic Bat-Biting Moment

Thousands of fans gathered in the street to honor Ozzy.
Source: MEGA

Osbourne's bat-topped cane will be a nod to one of the most notorious moments in his chaotic career.

It came in 1982 during a concert in Des Moines, Iowa, when the singer bit the head off what he thought was a rubber bat thrown on stage by a fan – only to discover it was real.

The shocking act landed him in hospital for rabies shots but cemented his reputation as rock's ultimate wild man.

Photo of Jack, Sharon and Kelly Osbourne
Source: MEGA

His loved ones honored his wild legacy with his favorite performance outfit.

Osbourne later admitted he had no idea the bat was real at the time, saying it was "one of those things that just happened."

His antics on and off stage frequently made headlines throughout the decades.

Osbourne was also infamous for his substance abuse, erratic behavior and dangerous stunts – including accidentally setting himself on fire during a performance and reportedly swallowing a live bat earlier in his career.

But the rocker balanced his hard-partying image with moments of vulnerability and reflection.

Even as his health declined in recent years, he maintained a sense of humor about his past and constantly told how he loved his wife Sharon and their kids.

On Wednesday, thousands of fans, family members and friends lined the street to honor Ozzy before his private funeral on Thursday.

