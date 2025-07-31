EXCLUSIVE: Ozzy Osbourne's Burial Plans Revealed — With Black Sabbath Frontman to Be Laid in Coffin 'Dressed in Sentimental Cape' With Bat Cane

He said: "I honestly don't care what they play at my funeral; they can put on a medley of Justin Bieber, Susan Boyle and We Are the Diddymen if it makes 'em happy – but I do want to make sure it's a celebration, not a mope-fest.

"I'd also like some pranks: maybe the sound of knocking inside the coffin; or a video of me asking my doctor for a second opinion on his diagnosis of 'death.'

"There'll be no harping on the bad times. So to answer your question, yes, a bit of planning is the right thing to do for the family you leave behind.

"It's worth remembering that a lot of people see nothing but misery their whole lives. So by any measure, most of us in this country – especially rock stars like me – are very lucky.

"That's why I don't want my funeral to be sad. I want it to be a time to say 'thanks.'"