Hulk Hogan’s Cause Of Death Revealed: WWE Legend's Secret Leukemia Battle And Other Health Issues Laid Bare One Week After His Death At 71

During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Hogan revealed he underwent at least 25 procedures in a 10-year span from 2014 to 2024.

He said: "I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything."

Hogan previously discussed how dozens of injuries and surgeries led to him developing an addiction to pain killers, which he likened to "a dog chasing a bone."

The wrestler confessed: "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries.

"There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure."