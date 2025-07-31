Hulk Hogan’s Cause Of Death Revealed: WWE Legend's Secret Leukemia Battle And Other Health Issues Laid Bare One Week After His Death At 71
Hulk Hogan's cause of death has been determined, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The WWE icon, whose real name is Terry Bollea, died aged 71 on July 24 of acute myocardial infarction, commonly known as a heart attack. His death was ruled natural.
Documents further revealed the World Champion wrestler also had a history of atrial fibrillation, common disorder that causes irregular heart beats, and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, which impacts white blood cells called lymphocytes.
Cremation Request
Hogan's updated medical history was reportedly included on the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center's cremation summary approval report.
A spokesperson for the Pinellas County Forensic Science Center told an outlet: "I am not aware when Mr. Bollea will be cremated, only that we received a request for cremation approval."
As RadarOnline.com reported, first responders were dispatched to Hogan's home in Clearwater, Florida, after a 911 call reporting a "cardiac arrest."
Video captured EMTs doing chest compressions on the 71-year-old as he was carried out of his home on a stretcher and transported to Sunstar to Morton Plant Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Health Concerns
Shortly before his death, Hogan sparked health concerns following an appearance on Fox & Friends to promote his new venture, Real American Freestyle Wrestling (RAF).
Worried fans pointed out the wrestling legend's sunken eyes, white mustache and black beard.
Days later, Hogan underwent neck surgery. His representative later confirmed the procedure, which he said was to help the Hogan Knows Best star "feel a little better" and that he had a "quick turnaround."
Hogan was no stranger to surgeries due to his physically demanding career.
Dozens of Surgeries
During an appearance on Logan Paul's Impaulsive podcast, Hogan revealed he underwent at least 25 procedures in a 10-year span from 2014 to 2024.
He said: "I’ve had 10 back surgeries, both knees and both hips replaced, shoulders — everything."
Hogan previously discussed how dozens of injuries and surgeries led to him developing an addiction to pain killers, which he likened to "a dog chasing a bone."
The wrestler confessed: "I was hitting the pain pills hard because I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements, and abdominal and shoulder surgeries.
"There was a period of time, about five or six years ago, when I was in crazy pain to the extent I couldn’t even function. I needed pain meds at that stage, that’s for sure."
The father-of-two admitted he had to hit rock bottom before getting help.
He continued: "But once things started to wind down, they continued giving me the same meds.
"It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery and the pharmacy would call me and say, 'Your prescription’s ready,' and like a dog chasing a bone, I'd go pick it up.
"Then, finally, I just looked at myself, and I said, 'I'm not in pain. I don't need this.'"