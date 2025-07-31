Jessica Alba's Estranged Husband Cash Warren Breaks Silence on Her New Romance With Young Actor — 12 Years Her Junior

RadarOnline.com can reveal the producer, 46, is "happy" the mother of his three children has moved on following their split , and has no qualms about her new boyfriend, Danny Ramirez , despite their hefty age gap.

Jessica Alba's estranged husband Cash Warren has given his verdict on his soon-to-be ex-wife dating an actor 12 years her junior.

The film producer says he's happy his soon-to-be ex-wife has found love again with Ramirez.

Meanwhile, sources have learned Alba, 44, is ready to take a serious step forward with Ramirez, 32, by introducing the actor to her children.

Warren and Alba married in 2008 and share daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, seven.

The movie exec also said that he is not dating anyone right now but jokingly told reporters, "Let me know if you got anybody."

Warren said: "I am happy for her," before admitting, "I don't know him yet," when quizzed on Top Gun: Maverick star Ramirez.

Alba is so 'smitten' with Ramirez she now wants to introduce him to her children, claim insiders.

An insider said: "Things have really progressed between Danny and Jessica, she's smitten.

"She even wants him to meet her children. She was hesitant at first, as being single is new territory for her after being married to Cash for so many years, but this just feels right."

The insider added: "Initially she thought she might wait a bit for an introduction, but things have moved quite fast.

"Danny is making her really happy and giving her a lot of joy — so why wouldn't she want to share that with her kids? She isn't getting too wrapped up in what Cash thinks about it all.

"This isn't a revenge romance for Jessica, it's about her having fun. Jessica can't imagine Cash begrudging her finding happiness, she hopes he can find it too."