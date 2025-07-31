Jessica Alba's Estranged Husband Cash Warren Breaks Silence on Her New Romance With Young Actor — 12 Years Her Junior
Jessica Alba's estranged husband Cash Warren has given his verdict on his soon-to-be ex-wife dating an actor 12 years her junior.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the producer, 46, is "happy" the mother of his three children has moved on following their split, and has no qualms about her new boyfriend, Danny Ramirez, despite their hefty age gap.
'I'm Happy For Her'
Warren said: "I am happy for her," before admitting, "I don't know him yet," when quizzed on Top Gun: Maverick star Ramirez.
The movie exec also said that he is not dating anyone right now but jokingly told reporters, "Let me know if you got anybody."
Warren and Alba married in 2008 and share daughters Honor, 17, and Haven, 13, and son Hayes, seven.
Meanwhile, sources have learned Alba, 44, is ready to take a serious step forward with Ramirez, 32, by introducing the actor to her children.
'She's Smitten'
An insider said: "Things have really progressed between Danny and Jessica, she's smitten.
"She even wants him to meet her children. She was hesitant at first, as being single is new territory for her after being married to Cash for so many years, but this just feels right."
The insider added: "Initially she thought she might wait a bit for an introduction, but things have moved quite fast.
"Danny is making her really happy and giving her a lot of joy — so why wouldn't she want to share that with her kids? She isn't getting too wrapped up in what Cash thinks about it all.
"This isn't a revenge romance for Jessica, it's about her having fun. Jessica can't imagine Cash begrudging her finding happiness, she hopes he can find it too."
Summer Romance
News of this budding relationship first broke two weeks ago when the two were seen in Mexico on vacation.
Alba and Ramirez were spotted getting cozy over a romantic Italian dinner a week ago.
What began as a low-key relationship is now showing signs of evolving into something deeper, despite Alba's initial hesitation.
A source said last week: "Jessica's romance with Danny has taken a surprising turn. What started out as a summer fling feels like it's getting more serious, although she still wants to take things slow.
"But at the end of the day Jessica has never been one to play the field. She's excited to see where this romance is headed."
Alba officially confirmed her split from husband Warren, 46, in January, after weeks of mounting speculation.
The former couple — who met on the set of Fantastic Four in 2004 and tied the knot in 2008 — filed for divorce in February, though the proceedings remain ongoing.
Alba and Ramirez's tropical getaway in Mexico came just two months after Jessica was seen "kissing" a mystery man in London — though it's still unclear whether that man was the actor.