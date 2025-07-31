EXCLUSIVE: Film World Set to Pay Tribute to 'Black Marilyn Monroe' — And How She Suffered FAR More Than Her Fellow Tragic Big-Screen Bombshell Pal

Dorothy Dandridge once said: "If I were white, I would capture the world."

Now, 60 years after her death, RadarOnline.com can reveal the film world is finally giving her the recognition she was so long denied, decades after she died with barely more than $2 to her name.

A season of Dandridge's work is being staged by the British Film Institute to honor the groundbreaking yet often overlooked actress, singer and icon.

While her friend Marilyn Monroe remains the better-known tragic figure of 1950s Hollywood, Dandridge, who died in 1965 at the age of 42, lived a life marked by even greater adversity – navigating not only the brutal sexism of the studio system but also the unrelenting racism of segregated America.