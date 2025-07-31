Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Ellen DeGeneres

'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Hit With Fresh Bullying Claims as Former Guest Recalls Writer Branding Shamed Talk Show Host 'Worst Person I've Ever Met'

picture of Ellen DeGeneres
Source: MEGA

Ellen DeGeneres has been hit by fresh bullying claims by a former guest on her canned chat show.

July 31 2025, Published 10:38 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Ellen DeGeneres has been hit by fresh bullying claims after a guest on her chat show recalled a staffer branding her the "worst person I've ever met."

RadarOnline.com can reveal comedian Adam Carolla, 61, also claimed crew members were "real scared" of the canceled star, who is now living in exile in the U.K. after her career bombed Stateside amid her bullying scandal.

Article continues below advertisement

Staffers Were 'Scared' Of DeGeneres

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Comedian Adam Carolla recalls how staffers on DeGeneres' show were scared of her.

Article continues below advertisement

Carolla, 61, provided two anecdotes as purported proof of his claims, the first being how he was repeatedly reminded by a "scared-to-death" page to avoid certain topics before going on air as a guest on DeGeneres' show.

The second involved the writer dubbing his then-boss "the worst person I've ever met."

Carolla recalled: "I knew they were scared because it's like, I was just sitting in the my dressing room and their like segment producer came in, and he went, 'All right, so we went over all the stuff we're going to talk about,' you know, Christmas vacation or whatever it was.'

"And I go, 'Yeah, yeah.'

"And he goes, 'You're not going to talk about meat or beef or anything like that, right?' And I go, 'No, I'm not. I'm just going to talk about the stuff we talked about — going on vacation at Christmas or the kids or you know, their anecdotes."

Article continues below advertisement

'Worst Person I've Ever Met'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Carolla claims one of DeGeneres' writers told him she was 'the worst person I've ever met.'

Article continues below advertisement

At the time, DeGeneres had been a devout vegan — a lifestyle she has since abandoned.

"Okay. All right. Okay. All right," Carolla recalled the staffer saying, after making one appearance on DeGeneres's show in March 2012 and another on an undisclosed date.

"And he, like, came back like 20 minutes later right before I went out, and he's like, 'Okay, but don't talk about beef or meat or any(thing),'" Carolla continued.

"I was like, 'Oh, this guy's scared to death.'"

Carolla then offered up another never-before-heard tale about the show that was canned after allegations of toxicity from its longtime host surfaced in 2022.

"Later on, I talked to someone who signed an NDA, so I won't say his name, but he wrote for Ellen," Carolla claimed.

"I just went, 'How's Ellen?'

"And uh, he said, 'Worst person, uh, worst person. Not worst person I've worked for. Worst person I've ever met,'" the comic recalled.

Article continues below advertisement

'Worse Than Rosie'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Carolla also claimed a staffer who worked for both DeGeneres and Rosie O'Donnell said the former was worst to work with.

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Justice-Evading Johns 'Gripped With Fear' Hack Attack on DoJ by Will Lead to Them Being Blackmailed by Rival Superpowers

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Launches Fresh Bid for Freedom: Convicted Sex Creep Files Motion to Overturn Two Prostitution Convictions — or Demand a New Trial

Article continues below advertisement

Carolla — who hosted the Man Show with DeGeneres' former ABC colleague Jimmy Kimmel in the early 2000s — then revealed the staffer had also worked for Rosie O'Donnell's daytime show during the 90s and was still adamant his then-boss was the worst of the bunch.

"(This was) when Rosie was the Official Chub Club," Carolla pointed out, referring to the title of a book O'Donnell wrote the foreword for in 1999, titled, You Don't Have to Be Thin to Win: The Official Chub Club Coach's Workout Program.

"The worst and the meanest," he said of the comic who, like DeGeneres, has left the country due to disapproval toward Donald Trump.

He added of DeGeneres — who moved to the United Kingdom with wife Portia de Rossi, 52, following Trump's reelection and her show's cancellation — "She's not a nice person at all."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement
Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

DeGeneres and wife Portia de Rossi now live in the U.K. after chat show host's career bombed in the U.S.

Carolla ultimately relished in the fact that the public now "knows what (he) knew 15 years ago."

DeGeneres, 67, was first accused of creating a toxic work environment in 2020 by ten former and one then-current employee, leading her to issue an apology.

After nearly two decades of being on the air, showrunners decided to pull the plug on the program in 2022.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.