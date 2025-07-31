'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Hit With Fresh Bullying Claims as Former Guest Recalls Writer Branding Shamed Talk Show Host 'Worst Person I've Ever Met'

Carolla, 61, provided two anecdotes as purported proof of his claims, the first being how he was repeatedly reminded by a "scared-to-death" page to avoid certain topics before going on air as a guest on DeGeneres' show.

The second involved the writer dubbing his then-boss "the worst person I've ever met."

Carolla recalled: "I knew they were scared because it's like, I was just sitting in the my dressing room and their like segment producer came in, and he went, 'All right, so we went over all the stuff we're going to talk about,' you know, Christmas vacation or whatever it was.'

"And I go, 'Yeah, yeah.'

"And he goes, 'You're not going to talk about meat or beef or anything like that, right?' And I go, 'No, I'm not. I'm just going to talk about the stuff we talked about — going on vacation at Christmas or the kids or you know, their anecdotes."