'Queen of Mean' Ellen DeGeneres Hit With Fresh Bullying Claims as Former Guest Recalls Writer Branding Shamed Talk Show Host 'Worst Person I've Ever Met'
Ellen DeGeneres has been hit by fresh bullying claims after a guest on her chat show recalled a staffer branding her the "worst person I've ever met."
RadarOnline.com can reveal comedian Adam Carolla, 61, also claimed crew members were "real scared" of the canceled star, who is now living in exile in the U.K. after her career bombed Stateside amid her bullying scandal.
Staffers Were 'Scared' Of DeGeneres
Carolla, 61, provided two anecdotes as purported proof of his claims, the first being how he was repeatedly reminded by a "scared-to-death" page to avoid certain topics before going on air as a guest on DeGeneres' show.
The second involved the writer dubbing his then-boss "the worst person I've ever met."
Carolla recalled: "I knew they were scared because it's like, I was just sitting in the my dressing room and their like segment producer came in, and he went, 'All right, so we went over all the stuff we're going to talk about,' you know, Christmas vacation or whatever it was.'
"And I go, 'Yeah, yeah.'
"And he goes, 'You're not going to talk about meat or beef or anything like that, right?' And I go, 'No, I'm not. I'm just going to talk about the stuff we talked about — going on vacation at Christmas or the kids or you know, their anecdotes."
'Worst Person I've Ever Met'
At the time, DeGeneres had been a devout vegan — a lifestyle she has since abandoned.
"Okay. All right. Okay. All right," Carolla recalled the staffer saying, after making one appearance on DeGeneres's show in March 2012 and another on an undisclosed date.
"And he, like, came back like 20 minutes later right before I went out, and he's like, 'Okay, but don't talk about beef or meat or any(thing),'" Carolla continued.
"I was like, 'Oh, this guy's scared to death.'"
Carolla then offered up another never-before-heard tale about the show that was canned after allegations of toxicity from its longtime host surfaced in 2022.
"Later on, I talked to someone who signed an NDA, so I won't say his name, but he wrote for Ellen," Carolla claimed.
"I just went, 'How's Ellen?'
"And uh, he said, 'Worst person, uh, worst person. Not worst person I've worked for. Worst person I've ever met,'" the comic recalled.
'Worse Than Rosie'
Carolla — who hosted the Man Show with DeGeneres' former ABC colleague Jimmy Kimmel in the early 2000s — then revealed the staffer had also worked for Rosie O'Donnell's daytime show during the 90s and was still adamant his then-boss was the worst of the bunch.
"(This was) when Rosie was the Official Chub Club," Carolla pointed out, referring to the title of a book O'Donnell wrote the foreword for in 1999, titled, You Don't Have to Be Thin to Win: The Official Chub Club Coach's Workout Program.
"The worst and the meanest," he said of the comic who, like DeGeneres, has left the country due to disapproval toward Donald Trump.
He added of DeGeneres — who moved to the United Kingdom with wife Portia de Rossi, 52, following Trump's reelection and her show's cancellation — "She's not a nice person at all."
Carolla ultimately relished in the fact that the public now "knows what (he) knew 15 years ago."
DeGeneres, 67, was first accused of creating a toxic work environment in 2020 by ten former and one then-current employee, leading her to issue an apology.
After nearly two decades of being on the air, showrunners decided to pull the plug on the program in 2022.