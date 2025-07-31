EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Justice-Evading Johns 'Gripped With Fear' Hack Attack on DoJ by Will Lead to Them Being Blackmailed by Rival Superpowers
Jeffrey Epstein's justice-dodging johns are petrified their identities and details will be revealed in a cyberattack by superpowers Russia and China, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
And they fear the documents on their murky pasts being held by U.S. intelligence agencies will be used to blackmail them into becoming spies and puppets for the nations' horrific regimes.
Cyberattack Fears
A security source told us: "The hidden Epstein files are far from immunity when it comes to global hack attacks. Russia and China have struck at the heart of the U.S. government before, and there is nothing to stop them from doing so again."
There are fears in corridors of power the identities of the johns – and a network of fixers – in the files will be stolen and used to make them into international spies."
The insider said the johns are part of the "client list" officials have insisted does not exist.
They added: "There are scores of Epstein clients, or johns, being kept secret – probably because they have probably already been persuaded to work for the U.S. government in exchange for their identities being kept secret."
If their identities are snared in a hack attack, it would be so easy for superpowers to turn them and make them into double agents."
It's been long reported Epstein himself was a Mossad spy, who was running his worldwide sex-trafficking network to secretly film the world's most powerful figures defiling teenagers so they could be bribed into working for America's enemies.
The US Department of Justice and FBI have concluded s-- offender Epstein did not have a so-called client list that could implicate high-profile associates, and that he did take his own life in jail – contradicting long-held conspiracy theories about the infamous case.
In 2020, a major cyberattack suspected to have been committed by a group backed by the Russian government penetrated thousands of organizations globally, including multiple parts of the United States federal government. It was among the worst cyber-espionage incidents ever suffered by America.
The attack went undetected for months and was only first publicly reported on December 13, 2020. Initially it was known only to have affected the U.S. Treasury Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. But more and more government departments then revealed they had been targeted.
Last year it emerged unsealed Epstein documents have detailed allegations about s-- tapes involving Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British billionaire Richard Branson.
In emails sent by Epstein victim Sarah Ransome, she said an unnamed friend had "sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson."
She also claimed the encounters had been filmed by Epstein and that she herself had later seen the sex tapes.
Conspiracy theories have now erupted, and files and tapes on scores of Epstein's clients are being kept from public view.
There are also many convinced U.S. President Donald Trump is behind the refusal to release the "true" files to protect the truth about his decades-long relationship with Epstein, who died by an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell aged 66 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.
RadarOnline.com has just revealed how under fire Trump is finding the conspiracy theory he once fanned over Epstein and his death is threatening to engulf his own administration.
The 79-year-old Republican once promised to release every secret file related to the s-- beast. He even declared on the campaign trail last year: "You don't want to affect people's lives if there's phony stuff in there."
For years, Trump's closest allies, many now in powerful roles, claimed Epstein kept a blackmail-ready client list and that he was murdered to keep it from coming out.
But earlier this month, a Justice Department memo concluded there was no such list and no credible evidence of foul play.
'People Feel Betrayed'
Trump's base is not taking it lightly, and one former aide told us about the decision to release no more Epstein files: "People feel betrayed. They were promised the truth.
Instead, they're being told it was all a hoax." Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes said Trump had become a "joke" over the scandal.
A Reuters survey has found 68 percent of Americans believe the government is withholding key information about Epstein's clients. And a recent CNN poll showed only 3 percent are satisfied with what's been released.
The conspiracy that once boosted Trump now threatens to "swallow him whole," a White House source told us.