Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Jeffrey Epstein

EXCLUSIVE: Jeffrey Epstein's Justice-Evading Johns 'Gripped With Fear' Hack Attack on DoJ by Will Lead to Them Being Blackmailed by Rival Superpowers

Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

A DoJ hack exposed Jeffrey Epstein's powerful associates, sparking panic and blackmail fears.

July 31 2025, Published 10:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Jeffrey Epstein's justice-dodging johns are petrified their identities and details will be revealed in a cyberattack by superpowers Russia and China, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

And they fear the documents on their murky pasts being held by U.S. intelligence agencies will be used to blackmail them into becoming spies and puppets for the nations' horrific regimes.

Article continues below advertisement

Cyberattack Fears

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Epstein's former clients fear Russia and China could expose them through a cyberattack.

Article continues below advertisement

A security source told us: "The hidden Epstein files are far from immunity when it comes to global hack attacks. Russia and China have struck at the heart of the U.S. government before, and there is nothing to stop them from doing so again."

There are fears in corridors of power the identities of the johns – and a network of fixers – in the files will be stolen and used to make them into international spies."

Article continues below advertisement

The insider said the johns are part of the "client list" officials have insisted does not exist.

They added: "There are scores of Epstein clients, or johns, being kept secret – probably because they have probably already been persuaded to work for the U.S. government in exchange for their identities being kept secret."

If their identities are snared in a hack attack, it would be so easy for superpowers to turn them and make them into double agents."

It's been long reported Epstein himself was a Mossad spy, who was running his worldwide sex-trafficking network to secretly film the world's most powerful figures defiling teenagers so they could be bribed into working for America's enemies.

The US Department of Justice and FBI have concluded s-- offender Epstein did not have a so-called client list that could implicate high-profile associates, and that he did take his own life in jail – contradicting long-held conspiracy theories about the infamous case.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein
Source: MEGA

Sources claimed U.S. agencies had hidden Epstein files to control powerful figures.

Article continues below advertisement

In 2020, a major cyberattack suspected to have been committed by a group backed by the Russian government penetrated thousands of organizations globally, including multiple parts of the United States federal government. It was among the worst cyber-espionage incidents ever suffered by America.

The attack went undetected for months and was only first publicly reported on December 13, 2020. Initially it was known only to have affected the U.S. Treasury Department and the National Telecommunications and Information Administration – part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. But more and more government departments then revealed they had been targeted.

Last year it emerged unsealed Epstein documents have detailed allegations about s-- tapes involving Bill Clinton, Prince Andrew and British billionaire Richard Branson.

In emails sent by Epstein victim Sarah Ransome, she said an unnamed friend had "sexual intercourse with Clinton, Prince Andrew and Richard Branson."

She also claimed the encounters had been filmed by Epstein and that she herself had later seen the sex tapes.

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Prince Andrew
Source: MEGA

Victim Sarah Ransome alleged Epstein filmed sex tapes involving Bill Clinton and Prince Andrew.

Article continues below advertisement

Conspiracy theories have now erupted, and files and tapes on scores of Epstein's clients are being kept from public view.

There are also many convinced U.S. President Donald Trump is behind the refusal to release the "true" files to protect the truth about his decades-long relationship with Epstein, who died by an apparent suicide in his New York jail cell aged 66 while awaiting trial on s-- trafficking charges.

RadarOnline.com has just revealed how under fire Trump is finding the conspiracy theory he once fanned over Epstein and his death is threatening to engulf his own administration.

The 79-year-old Republican once promised to release every secret file related to the s-- beast. He even declared on the campaign trail last year: "You don't want to affect people's lives if there's phony stuff in there."

For years, Trump's closest allies, many now in powerful roles, claimed Epstein kept a blackmail-ready client list and that he was murdered to keep it from coming out.

But earlier this month, a Justice Department memo concluded there was no such list and no credible evidence of foul play.

Article continues below advertisement

'People Feel Betrayed'

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs Launches Fresh Bid for Freedom: Convicted Sex Creep Files Motion to Overturn Two Prostitution Convictions — or Demand a New Trial

Photo of NYC Shooting

Everything to Know About The Devastating Midtown Manhattan NYC Shooting — After Madman Killed Cop and 3 Civilians in Bloody Rampage

Article continues below advertisement
Photo of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell
Source: MEGA

Most Americans believed the government was hiding Epstein's full client list.

Trump's base is not taking it lightly, and one former aide told us about the decision to release no more Epstein files: "People feel betrayed. They were promised the truth.

Instead, they're being told it was all a hoax." Far-right commentator Nick Fuentes said Trump had become a "joke" over the scandal.

A Reuters survey has found 68 percent of Americans believe the government is withholding key information about Epstein's clients. And a recent CNN poll showed only 3 percent are satisfied with what's been released.

The conspiracy that once boosted Trump now threatens to "swallow him whole," a White House source told us.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.