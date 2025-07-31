The insider said the johns are part of the "client list" officials have insisted does not exist.

They added: "There are scores of Epstein clients, or johns, being kept secret – probably because they have probably already been persuaded to work for the U.S. government in exchange for their identities being kept secret."

If their identities are snared in a hack attack, it would be so easy for superpowers to turn them and make them into double agents."

It's been long reported Epstein himself was a Mossad spy, who was running his worldwide sex-trafficking network to secretly film the world's most powerful figures defiling teenagers so they could be bribed into working for America's enemies.

The US Department of Justice and FBI have concluded s-- offender Epstein did not have a so-called client list that could implicate high-profile associates, and that he did take his own life in jail – contradicting long-held conspiracy theories about the infamous case.