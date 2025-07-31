Your tip
EXCLUSIVE: There's A New 'It Girl' In (Tinsel)Town! Kim Kardashian's Insecurities Are 'triggered' as Bombshell Sydney Sweeney Takes Over Hollywood

Kim Kardashian's insecurities are triggered as Sydney Sweeney rises as Hollywood's newest 'It Girl.'

July 31 2025, Published 8:00 a.m. ET

Sultry Sydney Sweeney had the guys drooling all over her in Venice, Italy, and it left Kim Kardashian feeling jealous and worried whether she'll ever again command the same attention from Hollywood's most eligible guys, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Kardashian, 44, won't say it outright – but seeing 27-year-old Sweeney get all the interest in the City of Canals cratered her ego.

"She went into the trip with high hopes, especially because she knew Tom Brady would be there, but he paid way more attention to Sydney, and Kim ended up feeling invisible," said an insider.

Tom Brady reportedly gave Sydney Sweeney all the attention, leaving Kim Kardashian feeling invisible.
"She's realizing she's not the 'it girl' anymore, and that has triggered her worst insecurities. She's been single for so long that it's messing with her confidence."

As RadarOnline.com readers know, Kardashian's love life has been nonexistent as she fends off ex-hubby Kanye West's social media attacks.

While she drew a fair share of attention at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's star-studded wedding weekend in Italy, it was not all she had hoped for.

Kanye West's baggage still haunts Kardashian as she watches younger stars like Sweeney rise.
"She still looks incredible, but she's in her 40s, has four kids, and she worries it's too much baggage to get the kind of man she wants – and she blames Kanye [West]," confided the insider.

"She left Venice feeling completely deflated. It was a painful wake-up call, and she can't help feeling bitter that she gave so many of her 'good years' to Kanye. Now, here she is, middle-aged and single and competing with 20-something women for the same men.

"It would be hard for anyone, but for someone who has built their entire brand on being young and sexy, it's especially destabilizing."

'Euphoria' star Sweeney stole the spotlight in Venice while Kardashian battled insecurities.
According to an insider, Sweeney, best known for her role in Euphoria, was front and center in Venice among the eligible men.

"It's not just Sydney. There are plenty of other younger women Kim compares herself to and it's so unhealthy," added the source. "Any time she sees a picture of herself she zeroes in on her flaws.

"She has the mindset that getting the most attention and praise from men is the ultimate sign of success – so of course this is hitting her hard."

