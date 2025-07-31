EXCLUSIVE: There's A New 'It Girl' In (Tinsel)Town! Kim Kardashian's Insecurities Are 'triggered' as Bombshell Sydney Sweeney Takes Over Hollywood

Sultry Sydney Sweeney had the guys drooling all over her in Venice, Italy, and it left Kim Kardashian feeling jealous and worried whether she'll ever again command the same attention from Hollywood's most eligible guys, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources said Kardashian, 44, won't say it outright – but seeing 27-year-old Sweeney get all the interest in the City of Canals cratered her ego.

"She went into the trip with high hopes, especially because she knew Tom Brady would be there, but he paid way more attention to Sydney, and Kim ended up feeling invisible," said an insider.