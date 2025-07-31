Sean 'Diddy' Combs Launches Fresh Bid for Freedom: Convicted Sex Creep Files Motion to Overturn Two Prostitution Convictions — or Demand a New Trial

The Mann Act involves transporting someone across state lines for sex.

However, Combs' lawyers claim their client is the only person ever convicted under this statute who did not make money off prostitution, did not have sex with an alleged prostitute, and did not arrange the prostitute's transportation.

They claim this means the hip-hop mogul has not done any of the things stipulated in the Mann Act.

During his high-profile trial, none of the sex workers, his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura or "Jane", testified Combs had sex with the hired escorts.

They all said he was either observing and/or filming his infamous "freak-off" sessions while the women had sex with the sex workers.