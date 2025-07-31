Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Launches Fresh Bid for Freedom: Convicted Sex Creep Files Motion to Overturn Two Prostitution Convictions — or Demand a New Trial

picture of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs says he will demand a new trial if the two prostitution convictions are not overturned.

July 31 2025, Published 7:35 a.m. ET

Sean "Diddy" Combs' defense team have kick-started their bid to overturn two prostitution convictions and warned they will demand a new trial if their motion is unsuccessful.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the disgraced rapper, 55, asked that his conviction for prostitution-related offenses under the federal Mann Act be changed to an acquittal, according to court documents.

Combs 'Did Not Make Money From Prostitution'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Combs' lawyers claims the hip-hop mogul has not done any of the things stipulated in the Mann Act.

The Mann Act involves transporting someone across state lines for sex.

However, Combs' lawyers claim their client is the only person ever convicted under this statute who did not make money off prostitution, did not have sex with an alleged prostitute, and did not arrange the prostitute's transportation.

They claim this means the hip-hop mogul has not done any of the things stipulated in the Mann Act.

During his high-profile trial, none of the sex workers, his former girlfriend Cassie Ventura or "Jane", testified Combs had sex with the hired escorts.

They all said he was either observing and/or filming his infamous "freak-off" sessions while the women had sex with the sex workers.

'Voyeurism Not Prostitution'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The rappper's defense team claim his involvement in sex parties was just 'voyeurism.'

Testimony also revealed it was usually the women, not Combs, who made travel and hotel arrangements for the hired escorts involved.

Combs' defense team also point out his sexual involvement was basically voyeurism, and highlight "multiple state courts have held that paying for voyeurism — to watch other people have sex — is not prostitution."

The rapper also says the male sex workers they hired were not only consenting, but they "enjoyed the activities and had friendships with (Cassie and "Jane") and were not merely traveling to have sex for money."

Plus, Combs claims the freak-offs were protected under the First Amendment, because they were "producing amateur pornography for later private viewing."

Sex Workers Were 'Consenting'

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Combs claims the sex workers hired for his parties 'were not merely traveling to have sex for money' — they 'enjoyed' activities.

His defense team say if the court does not overturn his Mann Act convictions he deserves a new trial, where only evidence related to those counts is admitted.

His lawyers say this would not include the video of Combs beating his then-girlfriend Ventura.

According to the documents the clip was only admitted in his trial because of the RICO and sex trafficking charges of which he's been cleared.

And, if Combs were facing the Mann Act charges alone, the footage wouldn't be relevant and could be unfairly prejudicial.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is 'seriously considering' offering Combs a pardon.

It comes after RadarOnline.com revealed this week Donald Trump is "seriously considering" offering Combs a pardon as the shamed rapper is awaiting sentencing in a Brooklyn jail.

The President, 79, has been mulling over the reprieve and according to insiders, the idea had progressed from "just another Trump weave to an actionable event."

A presidential pardon has been talked of since the beginning of Combs' trial, and Trump even indicated in May that he was open to the idea.

The President said, when asked on the matter in the Oval Office, that "nobody's asked but I know people are thinking about it.

"I know they're thinking about it. I think some people have been very close to asking," he added.

Embedded Image
Source: MEGA

The President previously claimed Combs 'liked me a lot.'

"First of all, I'd look at what's happening. And I haven't been watching it too closely, although it's certainly getting a lot of coverage," Trump continued.

"I haven't seen him, I haven't spoken to him in years. He used to really like me a lot, but I think when I ran for politics he sort of, that relationship busted up from what I read. I don't know. He didn't tell me that, but I'd read some nasty statements in the paper all of a sudden."

"So, I don't know. I would certainly look at the facts. if I think somebody was mistreated, whether they like me or don't like me it wouldn't have any impact," he concluded.

