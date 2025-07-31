EXCLUSIVE: Dick Van Dyke's Tragic Final Days – Hollywood Icon Sparks Fresh Fears He Won't Hit Milestone 100th Birthday

"He can't possibly go to all these events, no matter how much he wants to," shared an insider.

The song-and-dance man was slated to host his musical fundraiser, Vandy Camp, in the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School, but his wife sadly announced: "Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry. When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days. And unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."

Still, an amazed source described TV's Dick Van Dyke Show star as "a freak of nature, given how sprightly he is. But when he sneezes, people worry about him.

"He's slowing down. One day he'll be feeling great and wanting to get out and see people, and the next, he'll feel weak and out of sorts."