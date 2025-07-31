EXCLUSIVE: Dick Van Dyke's Tragic Final Days – Hollywood Icon Sparks Fresh Fears He Won't Hit Milestone 100th Birthday
Aged showbiz icon Dick Van Dyke triggered new health fears recently by skipping a public appearance, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are terrified that the Mary Poppins legend won't make it to his 100th birthday just before Christmas.
Sources confided the beloved Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star, who hits the century mark on December 13, is frailer these days and tries not to overexert himself.
'Slowing Down'
"He can't possibly go to all these events, no matter how much he wants to," shared an insider.
The song-and-dance man was slated to host his musical fundraiser, Vandy Camp, in the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School, but his wife sadly announced: "Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry. When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days. And unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."
Still, an amazed source described TV's Dick Van Dyke Show star as "a freak of nature, given how sprightly he is. But when he sneezes, people worry about him.
"He's slowing down. One day he'll be feeling great and wanting to get out and see people, and the next, he'll feel weak and out of sorts."
Fire Crisis
The source added: "Some events he simply can't do. He used to be a regular fixture at the gym, but he doesn't go so much anymore. He's not going out to see friends, and they can only see him at his home when he's up for it.
"Everybody desperately hopes he can make it to 100 and beyond, but there are fears he won't."
As RadarOnline.com reported, Van Dyke had to flee Malibu in December when the Franklin Fire threatened his home along with thousands of others.
EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale Unleashes Legal War Against Producers – Brit Actress Files Lawsuit Over 'Unsafe' Working Condition After Being Pushed to Do 'Dangerous' Stunts
He tried to douse the flames with a hose and became exhausted, revealing: "I was trying to crawl to the car" before neighbors managed to get him away to safety.
But sources said that "was an indication of his frailty."