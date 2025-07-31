Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Dick Van Dyke
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Dick Van Dyke's Tragic Final Days – Hollywood Icon Sparks Fresh Fears He Won't Hit Milestone 100th Birthday

photo of Dick Van Dyke
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke's absence from public appearances has sparked fears he may not reach his 100th birthday.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 7:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Aged showbiz icon Dick Van Dyke triggered new health fears recently by skipping a public appearance, and now RadarOnline.com can reveal loved ones are terrified that the Mary Poppins legend won't make it to his 100th birthday just before Christmas.

Sources confided the beloved Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star, who hits the century mark on December 13, is frailer these days and tries not to overexert himself.

Article continues below advertisement

'Slowing Down'

Article continues below advertisement
Dick Van Dyke skipped a fundraiser, sparking fresh health fears.
Source: MEGA

Dick Van Dyke skipped a fundraiser, sparking fresh health fears.

Article continues below advertisement

"He can't possibly go to all these events, no matter how much he wants to," shared an insider.

The song-and-dance man was slated to host his musical fundraiser, Vandy Camp, in the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School, but his wife sadly announced: "Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I'm sorry. When you're 99 and a half years old, you have good days and bad days. And unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he's sick that he can't be here."

Still, an amazed source described TV's Dick Van Dyke Show star as "a freak of nature, given how sprightly he is. But when he sneezes, people worry about him.

"He's slowing down. One day he'll be feeling great and wanting to get out and see people, and the next, he'll feel weak and out of sorts."

Article continues below advertisement

Fire Crisis

Article continues below advertisement
The Franklin Fire evacuation left Van Dyke drained, revealing how frail he's become at 99.
Source: MEGA

The Franklin Fire evacuation left Van Dyke drained, revealing how frail he's become at 99.

Article continues below advertisement

The source added: "Some events he simply can't do. He used to be a regular fixture at the gym, but he doesn't go so much anymore. He's not going out to see friends, and they can only see him at his home when he's up for it.

"Everybody desperately hopes he can make it to 100 and beyond, but there are fears he won't."

As RadarOnline.com reported, Van Dyke had to flee Malibu in December when the Franklin Fire threatened his home along with thousands of others.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
Photo of Kate Beckinsale

EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale Unleashes Legal War Against Producers – Brit Actress Files Lawsuit Over 'Unsafe' Working Condition After Being Pushed to Do 'Dangerous' Stunts

photo of Leonardo DiCaprio

EXCLUSIVE: Leonardo DiCaprio's Romance Hits a Rocky Patch as Hollywood Bachelor's Much Younger Girlfriend Vittoria Ceretti is Tired of Being His Arm Candy

Article continues below advertisement
'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' fans worry as Van Dyke retreats from public view ahead of turning 100.
Source: MEGA

'Chitty Chitty Bang Bang' fans worry as Van Dyke retreats from public view ahead of turning 100.

He tried to douse the flames with a hose and became exhausted, revealing: "I was trying to crawl to the car" before neighbors managed to get him away to safety.

But sources said that "was an indication of his frailty."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.