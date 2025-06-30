Fears Mount Dick Van Dyke, 99, Might Not Make it to His 100th Birthday — After He's Forced to Axe Another Appearance and His Wife Admits He Has 'Good Days and Bad Days'

His wife, 53, announced the news to those in attendance at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School and explained that the Tony-winning star was not having a "good day."

It did little to dampen concern the Mary Poppins star could tragically miss out on turning 100 in December.

A source told RadarOnline.com: "Dick is so close to making 100, so little blips like this add to the fears he might not make it.

"He's so frail, understandably, so his team has to take extra caution at all times."

During her speech at the event, Camp told the audience that she is "not the Van Dyke you're expecting."

She said: "I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. 'I'm sorry.'"