Ailing Dick Van Dyke Reveals the One 'Curse' of Living Until Nearly 100 — As He Gets Emotional About Marriage to Wife Arlene During Heart-Rending Podcast Interview

He said: "That would've been such fun, and we lost it. I've lost a lot of friends."

His wife Arlene Silver, 53, then chimed in: "He's outlived everybody.

"That's the curse of living to almost 100."

However, Silver noted the veteran actor has remained "so positive" despite losing so many friends and co-stars over the years.

"Well, life's been good to me. I can't complain," he said.