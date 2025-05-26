Ailing Dick Van Dyke Reveals the One 'Curse' of Living Until Nearly 100 — As He Gets Emotional About Marriage to Wife Arlene During Heart-Rending Podcast Interview
Dick Van Dyke has teared up in a new interview explaining the one "curse" of living to almost 100.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the Mary Poppins star, 99, says he's struggled saying goodbye to so many loved ones while reflecting on longtime pal Ed Asner's death in 2021 before their remake of The Odd Couple came to fruition.
'He's Outlived Everyone'
He said: "That would've been such fun, and we lost it. I've lost a lot of friends."
His wife Arlene Silver, 53, then chimed in: "He's outlived everybody.
"That's the curse of living to almost 100."
However, Silver noted the veteran actor has remained "so positive" despite losing so many friends and co-stars over the years.
"Well, life's been good to me. I can't complain," he said.
'Our Age Gap Works'
The couple – who has been married since 2012 – also humbly bragged about their long-lasting relationship.
Van Dyke said: "We get along so well. Everybody said it wouldn't work," referring to their 46-year age gap.
"We just care about each other so much," Silver agreed, saying it's "eerie how well (the marriage) works."
She then joked: "People the same age don’t last."
Chitty Chitty Bang Bang star Van Dyke – whose birthday is December 13 – has previously attributed his good health to a consistent fitness routine.
He said: "I've always exercised, three days a week.
"I get down and do a lot of stretching and yoga."
Van Dyke added he uses the workout equipment to get a full body sweat on even at his ripe age.
RadarOnline.com last year revealed Van Dyke is so plagued with fears about his mortality he begged God to let him make it to his 99th birthday last December.
He has been spotted looking frailer than ever in Malibu, California, in September, two years after he almost died when he crashed his car into a gate in Malibu aged 97
Hobbling to his vehicle with the help of a cane as a friend helped him into the car.
When asked if he had any plans for his 99th birthday, the silver screen veteran poignantly admitted: "Just praying that I make it."
When he was also asked how he was feeling as he walked to the vehicle, Van Dyke rasped: "I'm very old."
Van Dyke previously said his final wish was to work until he drops.
He revealed his dream after he won his award for his birthday variety special, heartbreakingly admitting he wanted to be remembered "for laughter".
Van Dyke declared about the legacy he wants for himself: "I hope I'm remembered for making people laugh for 75 years."
The actor continued to reflect on his life and decades-long career by saying: "I've been in the business 75 years. I can't believe that I'm still here and performing."
He added about how he wants to keep working until he drops: "I'm looking for work if anybody has."
Van Dyke also dished out advice for younger actors, saying: "You have to stick with it. You're gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions... but you have to stay with it.
"Be patient if you've got the confidence in yourself, and it's very important to believe that you can do it."