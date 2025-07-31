EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale Unleashes Legal War Against Producers – Brit Actress Files Lawsuit Over 'Unsafe' Working Condition After Being Pushed to Do 'Dangerous' Stunts

Kate Beckinsale has launched a bombshell lawsuit against Hollywood producers, claiming she was exposed to "unsafe" working conditions while shooting 2024's Canary Black, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Underworld vamp is determined to see it through.

Insiders said Beckinsale, 52, wants to be an example to other stars who may be too scared to speak up for their rights.

"This lawsuit is very in character for Kate, and everybody who knows her knows that she refuses to be pushed around. Standing up for herself is a reflex. She's no doormat," an insider confided.

The London-born performer portrayed a former CIA agent in the film – but in a filing obtained by USA Today, she alleges the movie's makers insisted on grueling 15-hour workdays, failed to provide enough equipment and medical personnel on set, and ignored concerns brought up by her and her team.