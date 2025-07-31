EXCLUSIVE: Kate Beckinsale Unleashes Legal War Against Producers – Brit Actress Files Lawsuit Over 'Unsafe' Working Condition After Being Pushed to Do 'Dangerous' Stunts
Kate Beckinsale has launched a bombshell lawsuit against Hollywood producers, claiming she was exposed to "unsafe" working conditions while shooting 2024's Canary Black, and RadarOnline.com can reveal the Underworld vamp is determined to see it through.
Insiders said Beckinsale, 52, wants to be an example to other stars who may be too scared to speak up for their rights.
"This lawsuit is very in character for Kate, and everybody who knows her knows that she refuses to be pushed around. Standing up for herself is a reflex. She's no doormat," an insider confided.
The London-born performer portrayed a former CIA agent in the film – but in a filing obtained by USA Today, she alleges the movie's makers insisted on grueling 15-hour workdays, failed to provide enough equipment and medical personnel on set, and ignored concerns brought up by her and her team.
Injured While Filming
According to the court documents, the action role was "extremely challenging and physically demanding."
Beckinsale charged she was pushed into doing "dangerous" stunts, including one in which she was thrown against a wall, causing "significant trauma" to her left knee.
Additionally, Beckinsale stated her stunt double broke an ankle during a "dangerous" take and was replaced with someone incompetent.
A Risky Move
"A star suing the producers of her newest movie is unusual," the insider said. "The standard procedure is for this kind of dispute to be resolved in arbitration and between talent agents."
The source added: "Kate taking this matter into open court is risky because it's going to put her behavior and decisions for every second that she was involved in the movie under a microscope – and in a case like this, she will likely be called to testify."
The insider insisted Beckinsale "won't be silenced," but warned her "brave and bold move" could "totally backfire."
"She's taking a risk and letting future collaborators know that she isn't afraid to go public if she feels they cross a line," the source explained.
"This lawsuit may be the right thing to do, but it could also damage Kate's long-term prospects – especially if her claims are found to have no merit."