Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Another Blow For Diddy! How Lawsuits, Legal Fees and a Destroyed Career Left The Jailed Sex Beast's Bank Account Bleeding Dry

photo of diddy
Source: MEGA

Diddy's bank account is bleeding dry as mounting lawsuits, legal fees and a ruined career take their toll.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 31 2025, Published 6:30 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

As jailbird Sean "Diddy" Combs cools his heels in the clink while awaiting sentencing on prostitution charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal the hip-hop horndog may also be facing financial ruin from an avalanche of civil lawsuits and potential lost business deals.

The All About the Benjamins rapper, 55, was recently acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges – but found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which could earn him up to 20 years in prison.

A judge denied a bail request from his attorney and ordered Combs to remain in custody ahead of his hearing.

Article continues below advertisement

Diddy's Big Costs

Article continues below advertisement
Cassie Ventura claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid $20 million to silence abuse allegations from their relationship.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura claimed Sean 'Diddy' Combs paid $20 million to silence abuse allegations from their relationship.

Article continues below advertisement

Prosecutors had accused the Bad Boys Records cofounder of masterminding a criminal conspiracy that used intimidation, brute force and cash to arrange drug-fueled orgies dubbed "freak offs."

Combs has long maintained that he's innocent – but he's been held in a New York City jail since his arrest in September 2024. Even if he's sprung with time served, experts told RadarOnline.com the former billionaire could see his estimated $400 million fortune siphoned off by legal bills and potential payouts.

According to The New York Times, Combs has been clobbered with more than 50 civil lawsuits from men and women accusing him of sex abuse. His team has denied the charges and suggested that the flood of lawsuits is a money grab.

Article continues below advertisement

'Potential To Bankrupt Diddy'

Article continues below advertisement
Pete Gleason warned over 50 civil suits could bankrupt Combs despite his $400 million fortune.
Source: MEGA

Pete Gleason warned over 50 civil suits could bankrupt Combs despite his $400 million fortune.

Article continues below advertisement

Renowned New York City lawyer Pete Gleason believes that Combs has already coughed up "millions" for his defense and told RadarOnline.com: "These lawsuits have the potential to bankrupt Diddy."

Combs promptly settled an explosive 2023 suit lodged by his singer ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was a star witness for the prosecution.

The BBC reported Ventura testified Combs was an abusive bully, who stifled her career and forced her into "humiliating" drug-fueled hookups with male escorts during their 10-year relationship – and told the court that he paid her a $20 million settlement.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
photo of kelly clarkson

EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kelly Clarkson's Private Breakdown as We Reveal How the TV Host Plans to Return to Music After Her Career and Divorce Took a Major Toll

Split photo of Britney Spears

EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Risking Losing Her Boys Over Nearly-Naked Dancing Videos — as Singer's Son Jayden Calls Her Social Media Behavior 'Incredibly Embarrassing'

Article continues below advertisement
Devin White said Macy's may drop Sean John's deals as Combs becomes too toxic for business.
Source: MEGA

Devin White said Macy's may drop Sean John's deals as Combs becomes too toxic for business.

Devin White, a celebrity financial advisor for rappers, told RadarOnline.com that he believes Combs, who started the fashion and lifestyle brand Sean John, may also lose major moolah from dashed opportunities.

White explained: "He's going to be radioactive, so his Sean John business deals with Macy's and other stores are going to be finished."

Combs has also put his Los Angeles megamansion on the market for $61.5 million, raising concerns that a total real estate sell-off could possibly leave the scandal-scarred star without a home to hang his hat.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.