EXCLUSIVE: Another Blow For Diddy! How Lawsuits, Legal Fees and a Destroyed Career Left The Jailed Sex Beast's Bank Account Bleeding Dry

As jailbird Sean "Diddy" Combs cools his heels in the clink while awaiting sentencing on prostitution charges, RadarOnline.com can reveal the hip-hop horndog may also be facing financial ruin from an avalanche of civil lawsuits and potential lost business deals.

The All About the Benjamins rapper, 55, was recently acquitted of sex trafficking and racketeering charges – but found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which could earn him up to 20 years in prison.

A judge denied a bail request from his attorney and ordered Combs to remain in custody ahead of his hearing.