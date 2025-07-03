Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Next Moves Revealed After His Bail Is Denied — As O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Thinks Rapper's Convictions Will Be Overturned

Following the judge's decision to deny Combs' bail and keep him incarcerated, the music mogul's brother-in-law explained that now that the trial has concluded, Combs has a chance to make amends and use everything "for good."

He explained in an interview: "Diddy has the opportunity now to flip things around. He's a drug addict and sex addict, and he can now help other people. He doesn't need to go back to the fame and all that. He got a brand new chance now to use everything for good."

The family member continued: "Diddy can't read music or play an instrument or anything like that, but he has an ear. That's his genius. The family is relieved, that's all I can say. I don't know what they're gonna give him, but it's all good."

The 55-year-old was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.