Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Next Moves Revealed After His Bail Is Denied — As O.J. Simpson's Lawyer Thinks Rapper's Convictions Will Be Overturned
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' hopes of being released from behind bars were dashed by Judge Arun Subramanian, but his family has revealed what the disgraced rapper will do next, RadarOnline.com can report.
The founder of Bad Boys Records was found guilty on the lesser charges, but the verdict may also not hold, according to one renowned lawyer, who also defended another high-profile figure in the 1990s.
Making Amends?
Following the judge's decision to deny Combs' bail and keep him incarcerated, the music mogul's brother-in-law explained that now that the trial has concluded, Combs has a chance to make amends and use everything "for good."
He explained in an interview: "Diddy has the opportunity now to flip things around. He's a drug addict and sex addict, and he can now help other people. He doesn't need to go back to the fame and all that. He got a brand new chance now to use everything for good."
The family member continued: "Diddy can't read music or play an instrument or anything like that, but he has an ear. That's his genius. The family is relieved, that's all I can say. I don't know what they're gonna give him, but it's all good."
The 55-year-old was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, but was found not guilty of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of sex trafficking.
After learning his verdict, the mother of Combs' youngest child hopped on a plane and flew out to Los Angeles, according to a report.
Dana Tran, who gave birth to their two-year-old daughter Love in October 2022, had to quickly return home after the toddler suddenly became ill.
Combs, who has never confirmed his relationship with Tran, had his baby mama in his corner in the final days of his trial, meaning she was on hand to hear the verdict that Combs saw as a victory.
However, the I'll Be Missing You hitmaker may see another win soon, at least according to defense attorney Alan Dershowitz, who once defended suspected killer O.J. Simpson.
Will the Verdict Be Overturned?
"The charges that he's been convicted of will probably be reversed on appeal," Dershowitz said in an interview. "It's not a crime to transport someone across state lines for voluntary sex.
"What he has been found guilty of is based on an anachronistic statute; it's not a real crime."
Combs was convicted one two counts of The Mann Act, which was first known as the White-Slave Traffic Act when it was passed in 1910. The federal law prohibits the interstate transportation of individuals for prostitution.
'This Is A Really Big Victory For Him'
However, some historians think that while the Mann Act was intended to fight human trafficking, the law was misused against individuals for consensual interracial relationships.
Dershowitz continued: "It's weak and it will be reversed on appeal, and Combs will walk free. This is really a big victory for him after all this."
Former state prosecutor, David Gelman, agreed and added: "It's been my experience in all the jury trials I've had that juries will try to give something to everyone.
"In this particular case, there was enough evidence to give the government this rinky-dink prostitution charge. It's an easy charge, and as these are the only two the prosecution won, the government did a very bad job."
Combs is facing 20 years behind bars for his convictions.