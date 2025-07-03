EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Battered' Ex Cassie Ventura For 'Not Following His Brutal and Very Specific Sex Rules'

After Combs was cleared of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, his lawyers asked for his immediate release.

But representatives for Ventura and other alleged victims were adamant about keeping the singer behind bars, for fear he may seek some form of retribution.

The anger fears are justified according to Clayton Howard, who said he was first hired by Ventura to under the instructions that the two were to have sex while her "husband" watched and pleasured himself in the corner of a hotel room.

As one of Combs most trusted male escorts, Howard was a firsthand witness to the way the rapper dominated Ventura.

"Diddy treated her horribly," he exclusively told Radar. "He was incredibly angry, arrogant. His ego was huge – especially if she looked like she was enjoying herself a bit too much."