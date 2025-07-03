Your tip
Home > Exclusives > Sean "Diddy" Combs
Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Battered' Ex Cassie Ventura For 'Not Following His Brutal and Very Specific Sex Rules'

photo of diddy and cassie ventura
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs was accused of hitting Cassie Ventura.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 3 2025, Published 6:45 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who was the first to testify at his recent sex trafficking trial, was also often the recipient of the rapper's short temper and rage, RadarOnline.com can report.

The couple's former "Freak Off" party sex escort exclusively told Radar about the abuse he witnessed firsthand – a key reason the music mogul remains in prison without bail.

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs and Cassie Ventura
Source: MEGA

Their relationship was filled with violence and dark days.

After Combs was cleared of the most serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, his lawyers asked for his immediate release.

But representatives for Ventura and other alleged victims were adamant about keeping the singer behind bars, for fear he may seek some form of retribution.

The anger fears are justified according to Clayton Howard, who said he was first hired by Ventura to under the instructions that the two were to have sex while her "husband" watched and pleasured himself in the corner of a hotel room.

As one of Combs most trusted male escorts, Howard was a firsthand witness to the way the rapper dominated Ventura.

"Diddy treated her horribly," he exclusively told Radar. "He was incredibly angry, arrogant. His ego was huge – especially if she looked like she was enjoying herself a bit too much."

Cassie 'Broke the Rules'

cassie ventura court injury pics
Source: Department of Justice

Photos of Ventura's bruises were shown during the trial.

Howard called Combs a voyeur who enjoyed telling him and Ventura what to do sexually to each other. But if the model and singer were to do something Combs didn't approve of, she would face the consequences.

"Cassie's abuse happened because she didn’t respect the rules created between her and Diddy as swingers," Howard clarified, explaining that the rapper could become jealous of the escorts' "talents."

"He became angry if we were enjoying each other too much, or even if she made me a drink without his permission. Diddy kicked her in the thigh once when she laughed at him for trying to have sex with her right after I had just finished."

Howard said he also witnessed Combs punching and kicking Ventura on several other occasions and noted that he could go off on her any moment.

Mixed Verdict

diddy cassie ventura elevator assault department of justice
Source: Department of Justice

His anger culminated in an attack on Ventura inside a hotel.

A Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict on Wednesday, July 2, finding the disgraced music mogul guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Combs escaped the possibility of serving life in prison and now faces a maximum sentence of 20 years – of which he will likely serve only a fraction.

But he will remain in prison until his October 3 sentencing date – unless his team chooses to expedite the process.

During a hearing to determine if he was eligible to be released on bail, Ventura's attorney argued his client "believes that Mr. Combs is likely to pose a danger to the victims who testified in this case, including herself, as well as to the community."

Bail Denied

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: mega

Combs will remain in prison until his Oct. 3 sentencing.

Prosecutors also submitted a letter from Combs' former stylist Deonte Nash, who urged the judge to keep the rapper in custody and alleged he poses a clear and present danger.

Nash's letter stated: "Many of us have firsthand knowledge of the fear he instills in those around him.

“I can say without hesitation that he is a serious and immediate threat to victims, witnesses, and the broader community.

"His pattern of violence, particularly while engaged in the trafficking of individuals for prostitution, combined with unchecked substance abuse, makes it clear that he is not ready to re-enter society safely or responsibly."

