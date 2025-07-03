Diddy's Last Laugh: Sean Combs' Lawyer Boasts Shamed Rapper Will Not Lose a Wink of Sleep in Jail — Despite Being Denied Bail and Facing More Prison Time
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' lawyer has boasted the rapper will “sleep well” after his trial verdict, despite being denied bail.
RadarOnline.com can reveal attorney Anna Estevao described the result as a "huge win" after he was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, with each count carrying a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, but was acquitted of the most serious charges — racketeering conspiracy and sex trafficking — which could have put him behind bars for life.
'A Huge Win'
Combs' attorneys wanted him released on a $1million bond, but Judge Arun Subramanian ruled against that request, meaning Combs, 55, will remain in custody as he awaits sentencing.
Speaking outside court, Estevao said about Combs dodging jail: "He was acquitted of sex trafficking, acquitted of RICO conspiracy. He will be able to sleep well at night knowing that."
Lead attorney Marc Agnifilo also described the verdict as a "great victory" for the rapper, noting that "prosecutors came at him with all that they had."
The lawyer added: "It's a great victory for Sean Combs; it's a great victory for the jury system."
'A Great Victory'
He also praised the "wonderful jury," saying they "listened to every word" and "got the situation right – or certainly right enough."
The lawyer added: "We fight on and we're going to win. And we're not going to stop until he walks out of prison a free man to his family."
Attorney Teny Geragos described Combs as "incredible" and said the defense was a "dream team" throughout the trial.
She said: "I also have been saying this since the beginning of this case: Sean Combs has not sexually assaulted anybody. I've been saying this for months.
"We've said it with each lawsuit that came out, and today that was proven true."
She added: "The media got it wrong about Sean Combs every single day for nearly two years."
Attorney Xavier Donaldson also celebrated the jury's "lawfully, good, just conclusion."
Jail Time
Combs was convicted on two counts of flying people around the country, including his girlfriends and male sex workers, to engage in sexual encounters, a felony violation of the federal Mann Act.
Each count carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison, meaning the total time he could be sentenced to is 20 years behind bars.
But Combs' lawyers said that under federal sentencing guidelines, he would likely face about two years in prison.
Prosecutors, citing Combs' violence and other factors, said the guidelines would call for at least four to five years.
Locked up since his September arrest, Combs has already served nine months – and the judge said he will get credit for the time served so far.
Upon hearing that he had dodged a life sentence, Combs fell to his knees inside the courtroom.
As Combs' family reacted to the news, a heated confrontation erupted outside the courthouse just moments after the verdict was announced.
Two men were caught in a shouting match over Cassie Ventura's testimony Combs had physically abused her multiple times.
It came after seven weeks of horrifying testimony and 34 witnesses being called to the stand.