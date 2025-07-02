'I'm Gonna Hug My Pops!' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Break Silence After Disgraced Father Is Found Not Guilty of Most Serious Charges

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children have broken their silence following their father’s not guilty verdict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

On Wednesday, July 2, a Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict, which found Combs, 55, not guilty of his most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking – and guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

At the courthouse, Christian ‘King' Combs, 27, and Justin Combs, 31, could hardly contain their excitement over the news.