'I'm Gonna Hug My Pops!' Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Kids Break Silence After Disgraced Father Is Found Not Guilty of Most Serious Charges
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs’ children have broken their silence following their father’s not guilty verdict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
On Wednesday, July 2, a Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict, which found Combs, 55, not guilty of his most serious charges – racketeering and sex trafficking – and guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
At the courthouse, Christian ‘King' Combs, 27, and Justin Combs, 31, could hardly contain their excitement over the news.
‘I’m So Happy’
Both King and Justin have frequently been seen at the federal courthouse supporting their dad over the last eight weeks. Wednesday was no different – both King and Justin, along with their girlfriends, were on hand to learn their father’s fate.
After the verdict was announced, King reportedly cried out in victory: "First thing I'm gonna do is hug my Pops!"
Justin added: “I am so happy. We were hopeful but you never know.”
‘It’s Incredible’
Combs’ friend of 40 years and music producer Charlie Lucci was also by Justin and King’s side when the news broke.
An emotional Lucci told reporters the jury “got it right.”
He said: “Everybody's happy that the jury's got it right. It restores faith back into the justice system.”
Lucci further confessed the not guilty verdict brought him to tears, adding: “I cried because that's my brother up there.”
Other family members, including Combs’ mother Janice, as well as three eldest daughters – Chance and 18-year-old twins Jessie and D’Lia – were also in the courtroom.
Combs Tells Family He’s ‘Coming Home’
After the verdict was confirmed by the judge, Combs turned and addressed his family, saying: “I’m coming home, baby! I’m coming home!”
He made a prayer gesture with his hands and knelt to the ground, putting his head down on a chair. The defense team also exchanged hugs over the legal victory.
When Janice was later asked if she was happy about the mixed verdict, she reportedly quipped back: “Yes, I was happy. Wouldn’t you be happy?”
While Combs was found not guilty of his most serious charges, he still faces the possibility of up to 20 years in prison after being found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution, which carry a 10-year sentence each.
Although Combs still faces sentencing for his guilty charges, there’s a possibility he could walk away a free man as early as today.
NBC legal analyst Kristen Gibbons Feden explained: “Keep in mind what the jury found. So they really ripped out the threat element.
“They ripped out the violent element. They ripped out the violent parts of what the prosecution used as the main thing to keep them in bail.
"With his plane sequestered with him and being in Miami, and the fact that he is a celebrity, where he can’t really go unnoticed, there is a high likelihood that the judge may release him on bail today.”
Shortly after Combs’ arrest in September 2024, his children penned a letter of support on social media.
Their message read: “The past month has devastated our family. Many have judged both him and us based on accusations, conspiracy theories, and false narratives that have spiraled into absurdity on social media.
“We stand united, supporting you every step of the way. We hold onto the truth, knowing it will prevail, and nothing will break the strength of our family. WE MISS YOU & LOVE YOU DAD. Quincy, Justin, Christian, Chance, Jessie & D'Lila.”