Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

'Diddy' Witness Tells How Rapper Was his 'Idol' Until He Asked Him to Sleep With His Girlfriend — As Disgraced Star Looking At 20 Years Behind Bars

Photo of Sean 'Diddy' Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy' Combs is believed to have asked an exotic dancer to sleep with Cassie Ventura.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sean 'Diddy' Combs had a big fan in exotic dancer Sharay 'The Punisher' Hayes, but that all changed when the disgraced rapper asked him to sleep with his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The music mogul was looking at life behind bars, but he lucked out after he was found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking; however, he may still find himself serving 20 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

A Disturbing Experience

combs
Source: MEGA

Combs is believed to have asked exotic dancer Sharay 'The Punisher' Hayes to sleep with his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura.

Before Combs found himself drowning in disturbing allegations, Hayes was all about the Bad Boy Records founder; that is, until one bizarre night at the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan.

According to Hayes, who was a witness at Combs' high-profile trial, he had sex with Ventura while the hitmaker watched wearing what "looked like a burka."

Following the experiences, Hayes, now 51, told his basketball buddies, and plenty of them didn't buy it.

"I know at least 50 per cent of them were like: ‘Yeah right! You’re hanging out with Cassie and Diddy? Yeah, OK sure…'" Hayes recalled in an interview.

Article continues below advertisement

sharay hayes getpunished ig
Source: @getpunished/instagram

Hayes claimed he was hired by the disgraced rapper to do the deed while Combs watched.

However, Hayes' story got a bit more legitimacy after a stripper named Jonathan Oddi told a similar tale to police officers in Miami in 2018, which involved being hired by Combs.

"As soon as I heard him, I was like: ‘Oh yeah, he knows,'" Hayes said, referring to Oddi. "I knew that guy was telling the truth ... It’s credibility, right?

"Like, there had been chatter for god knows how long about the Diddy parties and the sex and the crazy stuff that was supposed to be going on."

During Combs' trial, Ventura identified both Hayes and Oddi as two of the men Combs had hired, and with that, Hayes, found himself on the witness stand.

Article continues below advertisement

Combs Found Not Guilty... Of The Most Serious Charges

cassie ventura husband alex fine testifying sean diddy combs trial
Source: MEGA

Ventura testified against her ex-boyfriend during his high-profile trial.

Despite the evidence and numerous witnesses presented by the prosecution, Combs avoided being convicted of the charges carrying a long prison sentence, but was found guilty of transportation for the purpose of prostitution, AKA the Mann Act. He now faces up to 20 years behind bars on the prostitution charges.

Jurors, after drama and delay, returned their verdict after three days, and more than 13 hours of deliberations.

Moments after the verdict was announced, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian for his client to be released from prison pending sentencing, arguing, "In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released."

Combs' attorney wanted the I'll Be Missing You rapper to be allowed to be returned to his home in Florida, as the judge said he would consider the request.

Article continues below advertisement

'We Still March On'

sean diddy combs
Source: MEGA

Combs was found not guilty of the most serious charges, but still faces up to 20 years behind bars.

READ MORE ON NEWS
picture of Kate Beckinsale

Kate Beckinsale Sparks Illness and Ozempic Rumors With Shocking New Selfies Showing Skeletal Body — 'You Honestly Need Help'

Photo of Diddy

EXCLUSIVE: Famed Lawyer Tony Buzbee Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still Faces 'Multiple' Lawsuits From Alleged Sex Victims After Shocking Acquittal — 'We Will Still March On'

Following the shocking verdict, famed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who set up a "hotline" for Combs' alleged victims to come forward, filed three new lawsuits and promised "more to come" in this saga.

"What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis," the attorney told RadarOnline.com.

He added: "And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P. Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organization, would not take no for an answer."

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

Buzbee also made clear the verdict will not change his resolve, and noted: "We will still march on because the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower than the burden of proof in a criminal case."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.