'Diddy' Witness Tells How Rapper Was his 'Idol' Until He Asked Him to Sleep With His Girlfriend — As Disgraced Star Looking At 20 Years Behind Bars
Sean 'Diddy' Combs had a big fan in exotic dancer Sharay 'The Punisher' Hayes, but that all changed when the disgraced rapper asked him to sleep with his then-girlfriend, Cassie Ventura, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The music mogul was looking at life behind bars, but he lucked out after he was found not guilty on the most serious charges of racketeering and sex trafficking; however, he may still find himself serving 20 years in prison.
A Disturbing Experience
Before Combs found himself drowning in disturbing allegations, Hayes was all about the Bad Boy Records founder; that is, until one bizarre night at the Trump International Hotel in Manhattan.
According to Hayes, who was a witness at Combs' high-profile trial, he had sex with Ventura while the hitmaker watched wearing what "looked like a burka."
Following the experiences, Hayes, now 51, told his basketball buddies, and plenty of them didn't buy it.
"I know at least 50 per cent of them were like: ‘Yeah right! You’re hanging out with Cassie and Diddy? Yeah, OK sure…'" Hayes recalled in an interview.
However, Hayes' story got a bit more legitimacy after a stripper named Jonathan Oddi told a similar tale to police officers in Miami in 2018, which involved being hired by Combs.
"As soon as I heard him, I was like: ‘Oh yeah, he knows,'" Hayes said, referring to Oddi. "I knew that guy was telling the truth ... It’s credibility, right?
"Like, there had been chatter for god knows how long about the Diddy parties and the sex and the crazy stuff that was supposed to be going on."
During Combs' trial, Ventura identified both Hayes and Oddi as two of the men Combs had hired, and with that, Hayes, found himself on the witness stand.
Combs Found Not Guilty... Of The Most Serious Charges
Despite the evidence and numerous witnesses presented by the prosecution, Combs avoided being convicted of the charges carrying a long prison sentence, but was found guilty of transportation for the purpose of prostitution, AKA the Mann Act. He now faces up to 20 years behind bars on the prostitution charges.
Jurors, after drama and delay, returned their verdict after three days, and more than 13 hours of deliberations.
Moments after the verdict was announced, defense attorney Marc Agnifilo asked Judge Arun Subramanian for his client to be released from prison pending sentencing, arguing, "In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released."
Combs' attorney wanted the I'll Be Missing You rapper to be allowed to be returned to his home in Florida, as the judge said he would consider the request.
'We Still March On'
Following the shocking verdict, famed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who set up a "hotline" for Combs' alleged victims to come forward, filed three new lawsuits and promised "more to come" in this saga.
"What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis," the attorney told RadarOnline.com.
He added: "And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P. Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organization, would not take no for an answer."
Buzbee also made clear the verdict will not change his resolve, and noted: "We will still march on because the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower than the burden of proof in a criminal case."