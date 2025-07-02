EXCLUSIVE: Famed Lawyer Tony Buzbee Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still Faces 'Multiple' Lawsuits From Alleged Sex Victims After Shocking Acquittal — 'We Will Still March On'
Sean 'Diddy' Combs' legal troubles are far from over despite the rapper's shocking acquittal on the most serious sex trafficking and racketeering charges, RadarOnline.com can exclusively reveal.
Famed lawyer Tony Buzbee, who set up a "hotline" for Combs' alleged victims to come forward, has just filed three new lawsuits and promises "more to come."
Combs was found not guilty Wednesday morning on three of the five charges he faced. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and still faces 20 years in prison, but the 55-year-old will not spend the rest of his life behind bars.
However, Buzbee, who has been sifting through thousands of additional accusations, has vowed to keep fighting for justice and has filed more lawsuits in states like Nevada and California.
"What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis," he told RadarOnline.com.
"And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P. Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organization, would not take no for an answer."
Burden of Proof
Buzbee said he has heard from plenty of witnesses who will testify to Combs' graphic lifestyle, and Wednesday's verdict will not change his resolve.
While Combs may no longer be facing life in prison as part of a criminal trial, he could still pay financially in civil court.
"We will still march on because the burden of proof in a civil case is much lower than the burden of proof in a criminal case."
New Lawsuits
Buzbee has already filed three new lawsuits against the musician, one of which accuses Combs of allegedly drugging and assaulting an unnamed man.
The second lawsuit alleges another man was assaulted as Combs "watched, encouraged, and directed the activities."
The third is on behalf of a 25-year-old professional from New York who works in the creative media space.
Buzbee announced: "Her case alleges that, in 2017, Justin Combs lured her to L.A. under false pretenses of making connections in the entertainment and media industry.
"Instead, once there, she claims she was trapped, drugged, held powerless, and raped."
"The lawsuit maintains that she was unable to escape."
Cassie Ventura Speaks
Meanwhile, Combs' biggest accuser, former girlfriend Cassie Ventura, has shared her reaction as well.
In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Ventura's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said: "This entire criminal process started when our client, Cassie Ventura, had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023.
"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.
"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice."
Wigdor added: "We must repeat, with no reservation, that we believe and support our client, who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.
"She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.
"This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."