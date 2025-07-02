EXCLUSIVE: Famed Lawyer Tony Buzbee Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still Faces 'Multiple' Lawsuits From Alleged Sex Victims After Shocking Acquittal — 'We Will Still March On'

Combs was found not guilty Wednesday morning on three of the five charges he faced. He was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution and still faces 20 years in prison, but the 55-year-old will not spend the rest of his life behind bars.

However, Buzbee, who has been sifting through thousands of additional accusations, has vowed to keep fighting for justice and has filed more lawsuits in states like Nevada and California.

"What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis," he told RadarOnline.com.

"And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P. Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organization, would not take no for an answer."