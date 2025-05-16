INVESTIGATION: How Donald Trump Hotel Shooter Was Among the Porn Stars Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Forced' on His Ex Cassie Ventura

It's been reported one of the men Ventura was sexually intimate with is Trump hotel shooter Jonathan Oddi, who confessed he was Diddy's sex slave.

During the trial, Ventura revealed she was ordered to sleep with Oddi by Diddy, who was then paid by the disgraced rapper.

While taking the stand, Ventura explained many of the escorts were found via Craigslist or from the site Cowboys4Angels.

After finding the men, she testified she would then have to show Diddy the men's explicit pictures for his approval before they joined their 'Freak Off' parties.