INVESTIGATION: How Donald Trump Hotel Shooter Was Among the Porn Stars Sean 'Diddy' Combs 'Forced' on His Ex Cassie Ventura

On of the men involved is Trump hotel shooter, Jonathan Oddi, who confessed he was Diddy's sex slave.

May 16 2025, Published 7:02 p.m. ET

Donald Trump's hotel shooter was among the porn stars Sean 'Diddy' Combs forced his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura to be intimate with.

RadarOnline.com can reveal during the Me & U singer's emotional testimony this week included painful details about the many porn stars and male escorts she was allegedly forced to have unprotected sex with as the jailed sex beast watched.

The Trump Shooter

donald trump kaitlan collins most explosive clashes
Source: MEGA

One of the men Ventura was sexually intimate with is Trump hotel shooter Jonathan Oddi.

It's been reported one of the men Ventura was sexually intimate with is Trump hotel shooter Jonathan Oddi, who confessed he was Diddy's sex slave.

During the trial, Ventura revealed she was ordered to sleep with Oddi by Diddy, who was then paid by the disgraced rapper.

While taking the stand, Ventura explained many of the escorts were found via Craigslist or from the site Cowboys4Angels.

After finding the men, she testified she would then have to show Diddy the men's explicit pictures for his approval before they joined their 'Freak Off' parties.

cassie ventura
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura has made bombshell claims about Combs from the witness stand.

Last week it was reported that Oddi, who was arrested back in 2018 for shooting up a Trump hotel golf course, signed a non-disclosure agreement with Combs in exchange for $5 million.

While he was being interrogated by police for the shooting, he revealed his connections to Diddy and Ventura.

As seen in a police video, Oddi said: "I had sex with Cassie [Ventura] and Sean [Combs]. Basically, he would masturbate and tell me what to do to Cassie. I was like a sex slave. For them, that's what I was."

More Escort Allegations

cassie diddy settle lawsuit allegations denied court federal
Source: MEGA

Besides Oddi, Ventura also revealed details about other men who were involved.

Besides Oddi, Ventura also revealed details about other men who were involved in the "Freak Off" parties.

She identified an escort named "Jules," who was allegedly at the hotel when Combs was caught on security surveillance footage assaulting the singer in 2016.

While taking the stand, Ventura named 16 male escorts who Combs allegedly paid to participate in days-long freak-off parties.

Another one of the escorts claimed he was paid between $700 and $6,000 to have sex with Ventura while Combs watched and masturbated, which is similar claims made by other men

Besides listing names, Ventura also detailed graphic and horrifying actions that took place during the parties.

On the first day of trial, May 12, prosecutors claimed Combs once forced a male escort to "urinate" in Ventura's mouth during one of the rapper's famous "Freak Off" parties.

During the trial, Assistant U.S. Attorney Emily Johnson detailed the alleged incident in which Combs instructed the escort to relieve himself in Ventura's mouth.

Ventura told officials she "felt like she was choking" during the horrifying act.

The following day, the singer described the music mogul as abusive and claimed some of their arguments would be violent and result in "some sort of physical abuse."

During the trial, the video footage of Diddy attacking his then-girlfriend was played as evidence for the jury.

Diddy's Fate

sean diddy combs trial everything to know charges evidence
Source: MEGA

Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City.

Diddy was arrested back in September 2024 in New York City and has pleaded not guilty to five felony counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution.

He faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 15 years and could face life in prison.

