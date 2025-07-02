Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abused Ex Cassie Ventura Sensationally Breaks Silence on Rapper Being Cleared of 3 Charges — Saying She Left 'Indelible Mark' on 'Justice Fight'

In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Ventura's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said: "This entire criminal process started when our client, Cassie Ventura, had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023.

"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice."