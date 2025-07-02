Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > News > Sean "Diddy" Combs

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abused Ex Cassie Ventura Sensationally Breaks Silence on Rapper Being Cleared of 3 Charges — Saying She Left 'Indelible Mark' on 'Justice Fight'

Split photo of Cassie Ventura, Sean 'Diddy' Combs.
Source: MEGA

Cassie Ventura’s attorney has reacted to Sean ‘Diddy' Combs’ verdict.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 2 2025, Published 11:42 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Cassie Ventura has broken her silence on the Sean 'Diddy' Combs verdict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

A Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict on Wednesday, July 2, finding the disgraced music mogul, 55, guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.

Article continues below advertisement

Attorney’s Statement

sean diddy combs cassie ventura relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Ventura took the stand and testified against Combs while eight months pregnant.

In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Ventura's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said: "This entire criminal process started when our client, Cassie Ventura, had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023.

"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.

"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice."

Article continues below advertisement

sean diddy combs cassie ventura relationship timeline
Source: MEGA

Ventura’s attorney said she 'showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.'

Wigdor added: "We must repeat, with no reservation, that we believe and support our client, who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.

"She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.

"This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."

Article continues below advertisement

50 Cent Reacts

cent sean combs
Source: mega

50 Cent called Combs ‘the gay John Gotti' on Instagram following the verdict.

In addition to Ventura's statement, rapper 50 Cent took a swing at Combs on Instagram.

The rapper, 49, shared what appeared to be an AI image along with the caption: "Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man! Beat the Rico, he the Gay John Gotti.”

50 Cent has a longstanding feud Combs, whom he insinuated was involved in the murder of Notorious B.I.G. in his 2006 diss track The Bomb.

Throughout Combs' sex trafficking trial and numerous sexual assault lawsuits, 50 Cent publicly criticized the Bad Boy Records founder and announced a documentary detailing the abuse allegations.

Article continues below advertisement

READ MORE ON NEWS
Photo of Diddy

EXCLUSIVE: Famed Lawyer Tony Buzbee Says Sean 'Diddy' Combs Still Faces 'Multiple' Lawsuits From Alleged Sex Victims After Shocking Acquittal — 'We Will Still March On'

picture of Peter-Henry Schroeder

Another Legend Gone: 'Star Trek' Villain Star Dead Aged 90 Surrounded by Loved Ones — Sparking Flood of Tributes to 'Incredible' Actor

Shortly after Combs was arrested, 50 Cent defended his decision to speak out against the music producer.

He said: "Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years.

"Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'"

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Article continues below advertisement

‘I’m Gonna Vomit’

cassie ventura cent and aubrey oaday react to sean diddy combs verdict
Source: @AUBREYODAY/INSTAGRAM

The former Danity Kane member said she was 'gonna vomit' after the verdict news.

Aubrey O'Day, former member of Combs’ all-girl group Danity Kane who has been outspoken about her experience working with him, said she was "gonna vomit" after hearing the verdict news.

O’Day, 41, also took to Instagram to share her feelings on Combs being found not guilty of his most serious charges.

She shared a video of CNN journalists announcing the verdict on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption "wow."

The singer said: "Oh my god. Not guilty on Cassie (Ventura). Not guilty on RICO."

O’Day added: "Oh, this makes me physically ill. I’m gonna vomit."

RadarOnline Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.