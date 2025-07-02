Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Abused Ex Cassie Ventura Sensationally Breaks Silence on Rapper Being Cleared of 3 Charges — Saying She Left 'Indelible Mark' on 'Justice Fight'
Cassie Ventura has broken her silence on the Sean 'Diddy' Combs verdict, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
A Manhattan jury returned a mixed verdict on Wednesday, July 2, finding the disgraced music mogul, 55, guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution but not guilty of racketeering and sex trafficking.
Attorney’s Statement
In a statement to RadarOnline.com, Ventura's attorney Douglas H. Wigdor said: "This entire criminal process started when our client, Cassie Ventura, had the courage to file her civil complaint in November 2023.
"Although the jury did not find Combs guilty of sex trafficking Cassie beyond a reasonable doubt, she paved the way for a jury to find him guilty of transportation to engage in prostitution.
"By coming forward with her experience, Cassie has left an indelible mark on both the entertainment industry and the fight for justice."
Wigdor added: "We must repeat, with no reservation, that we believe and support our client, who showed exemplary courage throughout this trial.
"She displayed unquestionable strength and brought attention to the realities of powerful men in our orbit and the misconduct that has persisted for decades without repercussion.
"This case proved that change is long overdue, and we will continue to fight on behalf of survivors."
50 Cent Reacts
In addition to Ventura's statement, rapper 50 Cent took a swing at Combs on Instagram.
The rapper, 49, shared what appeared to be an AI image along with the caption: "Diddy beat the Feds that boy a bad man! Beat the Rico, he the Gay John Gotti.”
50 Cent has a longstanding feud Combs, whom he insinuated was involved in the murder of Notorious B.I.G. in his 2006 diss track The Bomb.
Throughout Combs' sex trafficking trial and numerous sexual assault lawsuits, 50 Cent publicly criticized the Bad Boy Records founder and announced a documentary detailing the abuse allegations.
Shortly after Combs was arrested, 50 Cent defended his decision to speak out against the music producer.
He said: "Look, it seems like I'm doing some extremely outrageous things, but I haven't. It's really me just saying what I've been saying for 10 years.
"Now it's becoming more full-facing in the news with the Puffy stuff, but away from that, I'm like, ‘Yo, it's just my perspective because I stayed away from that stuff the entire time, because this is not my style.'"
‘I’m Gonna Vomit’
Aubrey O'Day, former member of Combs’ all-girl group Danity Kane who has been outspoken about her experience working with him, said she was "gonna vomit" after hearing the verdict news.
O’Day, 41, also took to Instagram to share her feelings on Combs being found not guilty of his most serious charges.
She shared a video of CNN journalists announcing the verdict on her Instagram Stories, along with the caption "wow."
The singer said: "Oh my god. Not guilty on Cassie (Ventura). Not guilty on RICO."
O’Day added: "Oh, this makes me physically ill. I’m gonna vomit."