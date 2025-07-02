EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Private Jet Location a Mystery as Speculation Grows He Could be Whisked Away After Mixed Verdict
A private jet could soon be gassing up to whisk Sean 'Diddy' Combs back to his Miami home, RadarOnline.com can report, as the music mogul could be freed from prison later today.
The rapper's attorneys have requested he be released on bail after being acquitted of the most serious charges in his sex trafficking trial.
Combs was found guilty on the two lesser prostitution charges, which each carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison – but he will now not face life behind bars.
Moments after the verdict was announced, his lawyers asked for him to be released from prison pending sentencing. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued, "In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released."
Agnifilo wants Combs to be released today and allowed to return to his Florida home. The judge indicated he would have to consider the request.
If he is released, the music producer has his own private jet, but its current location is a mystery, as tracking of the craft has been made private.
Private Life
Combs owns a Gulfstream G550 private jet, which he calls "LoveAir." The aircraft was built in 2015 and can seat up to 14 passengers.
The jet is reported to be worth over $25million, with some sources estimating the value at $60 million with custom features.
If he is set free soon, insiders close to the star say he is ready to celebrate.
"He’s already mentally at the afterparty," said a source who once worked for Combs. "If he is released, he wants it to be huge, bold, and unforgettable — something only Diddy could pull off."
After that, however, he could be planning to take his jet and fly far away.
"He’s done with America," one insider told Hollywood journalist Rob Shuter, who writes on Substack. "He’s been talking about Africa, the Middle East, even buying a private island. Anywhere he still feels respected."
More Charges
However, Combs may need to stay close. Famed attorney Tony Buzbee has just filed three new lawsuits against the musician – one of which accuses Combs of allegedly drugging and assaulting an unnamed man.
The second lawsuit alleges another man was assaulted as Combs "watched, encouraged and directed the activities."
The third is on behalf of a 25-year-old professional from New York who works in the creative media space.
Buzbee announced: "Her case alleges that, in 2017, Justin Combs lured her to L.A. under false pretenses of making connections in the entertainment and media industry.
"Instead, once there, she claims she was trapped, drugged, held powerless, and raped.
"The lawsuit maintains that she was unable to escape."
Fight On
Buzbee, who has been sifting through thousands of additional accusations, has vowed to keep fighting for justice and has more lawsuits filed in states like Nevada and California.
"What we have learned throughout this criminal trial is that this conduct that many of the people that I represent have talked about was in fact occurring, and it was occurring on a frequent basis," he told Radar.
"And there was a constant theme throughout this criminal trial that P. Diddy, as the head of this alleged RICO organization, would not take no for an answer."