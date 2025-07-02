EXCLUSIVE: Sean 'Diddy' Combs' Private Jet Location a Mystery as Speculation Grows He Could be Whisked Away After Mixed Verdict

Combs was found guilty on the two lesser prostitution charges, which each carry a maximum sentence of ten years in prison – but he will now not face life behind bars.

Moments after the verdict was announced, his lawyers asked for him to be released from prison pending sentencing. Defense attorney Marc Agnifilo argued, "In light of the fact that Mr. Combs is no longer charged with sex trafficking ... he should be released."

Agnifilo wants Combs to be released today and allowed to return to his Florida home. The judge indicated he would have to consider the request.

If he is released, the music producer has his own private jet, but its current location is a mystery, as tracking of the craft has been made private.