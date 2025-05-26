Combs' jet, a Gulfstream G550 registered to his company LoveAir LLC, has been used by unwitting clients at least 126 times up to May 20, racking up 149,540 miles.

Luxury operator Silver Air has been renting out the plane, and customers spend an average $32,597 per 1,186-mile journey.

The jet-black, long-range aircraft can carry up to 14 passengers in opulent 7ft by 43ft cabins cabins, with a maximum range of 6,500 nautical miles.

Photographs of the jet on Silver Air's website show its classy oak-colored interior with large padded couches and chairs which come with plenty of legroom.