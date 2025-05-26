How Sean 'Diddy' Combs is 'Lying' to the World's Richest Travelers From Behind Bars — So He Can Make MILLIONS to Fund Eye-Watering Legal Fight Costs
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is making millions behind bars by renting out his $60million private jet to travelers who have no idea he’s the owner.
RadarOnline.com can also reveal the shamed rapper, 55, who is currently facing a sex trafficking trial in Manhattan federal court, has raked in $4.1million from the ploy since his arrest on September 16.
Secret Big Money Rentals
Combs' jet, a Gulfstream G550 registered to his company LoveAir LLC, has been used by unwitting clients at least 126 times up to May 20, racking up 149,540 miles.
Luxury operator Silver Air has been renting out the plane, and customers spend an average $32,597 per 1,186-mile journey.
The jet-black, long-range aircraft can carry up to 14 passengers in opulent 7ft by 43ft cabins cabins, with a maximum range of 6,500 nautical miles.
Photographs of the jet on Silver Air's website show its classy oak-colored interior with large padded couches and chairs which come with plenty of legroom.
The jet rental could be the hip-hop mogul's main source of income, as he has plugged at least $10 million into fighting sex trafficking charges in the courtroom.
He previously put his palatial $61.5million Los Angeles mansion on the market as he scrambled to cover the cost of assembling a daunting team of veteran attorneys.
Diddy's 10-bedroom, 13-bathroom Beverly Hills mansion seems to have been tainted by the scandal and has sat on the market for more than 200 days.
He is currently being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn accused of operating a racketeering conspiracy, two charges of sex trafficking and two charges of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Cassie Speaks Out
Combs has denied all accusations. He faces life in jail if convicted.
Prosecutors allege Combs' criminal acts have been kept under wraps in large part because of his extensive wealth and an inner circle of loyalists consisting of security and staff members.
The courtroom has heard gut-wrenching testimony from Combs' former assistants, his ex-girlfriend of 11 years, Cassie Ventura, and rapper Scott Mescudi, who is best known by his stage name Kid Cudi, among others.
Ventura, who is eight months pregnant when she took the stand, testified for four days about the horrific sex marathons she was allegedly forced into by Combs.
The singer, 38, also told jurors about the physical and psychological abuse she suffered during her relationship with the music executive.
Mescudi has become the latest high-profile name to testify at the trial, which is slated to go for eight weeks.
He testified Combs allegedly broke into his home and upset his dog by locking it in a bathroom in a jealous rage over his relationship with Ventura in December 2011.
The rapper, 41, also spoke about how weeks after Combs learned about his relationship with Ventura, his Porsche was set on fire on the driveway of his home in Los Angeles in January 2012.