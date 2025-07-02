WATCH: 'Sick' Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Kissing His 'Very Sexualized' Mom on Lips — Which Lays Bare His 'Warped' Relationship With Woman Who Has Stuck By Him Throughout Horror Revelations

In that lawsuit, a former friend and colleague of Combs, Deon Best, claimed the music star used his mother's name to allegedly form a criminal enterprise to hide artists' publishing rights.

"All of my publishing rights went to Janice Combs," Best said in 2024, and claimed Janice's companies took millions away from him.

Best claimed Combs had been able to get away with taking advantage of producers and fellow music stars by using his devoted mother: "Janice knew all along what was going on. This is a partnership. She heard the allegations and rumors many times before, and she's yet to step away.

"A street villain would say, 'Enough is enough. You have to walk away.' In her case, she stayed. Based on his comments about him partying and taking his momma out to strip clubs, that strange relationship speaks for itself."