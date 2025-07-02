WATCH: 'Sick' Video of Sean 'Diddy' Combs Kissing His 'Very Sexualized' Mom on Lips — Which Lays Bare His 'Warped' Relationship With Woman Who Has Stuck By Him Throughout Horror Revelations
Sean 'Diddy' Combs has made it clear he is very close with his mother, Janice, as not only was she in court for her disgraced son's lengthy trial, but a resurfaced video showed the bizarre duo kissing on the lips, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Janice, or "Ma Dukes," as Combs has referred to her, was in the rapper's corner as disturbing evidence and footage involving her son was revealed.
'That's My Baby'
In October 2024, while Janice was busy calling the sexual misconduct allegations against Combs a "public lynching," a video from 2022 showing the pair kissing on the lips resurfaced.
"Yeah, my mom is gorgeous," the Bad Boys Records founder says in the clip.
Janice responds: "Everything's good, baby, I'm here with you. I love you." Combs then puckers up and kisses his mother on the lips, before she says, "That's my baby."
The 85-year-old, like her son, is no saint, as she was also hit with racketeering claims of her own in a civil lawsuit related to Combs' alleged business dealings.
In that lawsuit, a former friend and colleague of Combs, Deon Best, claimed the music star used his mother's name to allegedly form a criminal enterprise to hide artists' publishing rights.
"All of my publishing rights went to Janice Combs," Best said in 2024, and claimed Janice's companies took millions away from him.
Best claimed Combs had been able to get away with taking advantage of producers and fellow music stars by using his devoted mother: "Janice knew all along what was going on. This is a partnership. She heard the allegations and rumors many times before, and she's yet to step away.
"A street villain would say, 'Enough is enough. You have to walk away.' In her case, she stayed. Based on his comments about him partying and taking his momma out to strip clubs, that strange relationship speaks for itself."
It All Started With Mom?
Janice is believed to have been a regular figure around Combs' "white parties," or "freak offs," where some of the sexual abuses he was accused of are said to have taken place.
According to hip hop producer Tim Patterson, Janice would also throw plenty of parties while Combs was growing up, claiming it was normal to walk into a room and see adults having sex.
"(Combs) was around all types of alcohol; he was around reefer smoke. Drug addicts around, lesbians around, homosexuals, he was around pimps, pushers," Patterson said in the TV doc, Diddy: The Making of a Bad Boy. "That was just who was in our house.
"People who attended the parties were from Harlem, from the streets. It wouldn't be a thing to mistakenly walk into one of the bedrooms and you got a couple in there, butt naked."
He added: "Was it desensitizing us? I'm sure it was. Were we aware of it? No, that was just Saturday night," and said Janice's sexual behavior and Combs' unstable home life may have led to him being accused of being a predator and could explain his disturbing behavior.
"I've always been asked the question why," Patterson said. "I don't know the answer to why, but I truly believe it all goes back to childhood."
After weeks of evidence, testimony, and shocking twists, Combs was acquitted of racketeering and sex trafficking charges, but was found guilty of transporting former girlfriends for prostitution.
He now faces up to 20 years in prison.