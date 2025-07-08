Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Fallout — How Experts Fear His Acquittals Will Have 'Chilling Effect' on Abuse Victim Cases

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' astonishing acquittal has put prosecutors across the country on high alert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After an eight-week trial and more than 13 hours of deliberation, a Manhattan jury comprised of eight men and four women found the disgraced music mogul not guilty of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Now, legal experts warn the mixed verdict could have a "chilling effect" on abuse victims and future cases.