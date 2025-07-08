Your tip
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Trial Fallout — How Experts Fear His Acquittals Will Have 'Chilling Effect' on Abuse Victim Cases

Photo of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs
Source: MEGA

Sean 'Diddy’ Combs’ legal victory could have an impact on other abuse cases.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 8 2025, Published 7:45 p.m. ET

Sean 'Diddy' Combs' astonishing acquittal has put prosecutors across the country on high alert, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

After an eight-week trial and more than 13 hours of deliberation, a Manhattan jury comprised of eight men and four women found the disgraced music mogul not guilty of his most serious charges, sex trafficking and racketeering conspiracy. Combs was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.

Now, legal experts warn the mixed verdict could have a "chilling effect" on abuse victims and future cases.

A 'Stain' On the System

sean diddy combs trail metoo dead laws courts abuse cases
Source: MEGA

National women's advocacy group UltraViolet condemned the mixed verdict.

While Combs, his legal team, and supporters were jubilant over his legal victory, advocacy groups were left reeling.

Arisha Hatch, the interim executive director of UltraViolet, released a statement branding the verdict "a stain on a criminal justice system" and "an indictment of a culture in which not believing women and victims of sexual assault remains endemic."

Alyse Adamson, former assistant U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, echoed Hatch’s sentiment. She reportedly called the verdict a "huge, huge blow" for prosecutors and "a huge win" for the rapper.

'Low Hanging Fruit' Convictions

sean diddy combs trail metoo dead laws courts abuse cases
Source: MEGA

Combs was convicted on 'low hanging fruit' compared to the overall case.

While prosecutors from the U.S. Attorney's Office in the Southern District of New York managed to secure two convictions against Combs, Adamson described the charges as “low-hanging fruit” in the overall case.

Prosecutors called 34 witnesses to testify against Combs, including ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who the court saw be violently attacked by the rapper in disturbing hotel security footage from 2016.

Other explicit videos and a trove of evidence photos collected during federal raids at his Los Angeles and Miami homes were also shown to the jury.

Despite their grand efforts, prosecutors from the Southern District of New York failed to nab Combs on his most serious charges.

'Chilling Effect'

sean diddy combs ex cassie legal blow male escort teaming up drug him
Source: MEGA

A former prosecutor noted victims shared 'the most graphic, explicit, personal details' and the jury didn’t believe them.

Neama Rahmani, a former prosecutor turned victims’ rights attorney, warned the shocking outcome of Combs’ trial could create a widespread "chilling effect" on victims and prosecutors willing to bring abuse cases forward.

Rahmani explained: "There’s no question. Imagine going and testifying before 12 strangers and telling them that you were urinated on in your mouth … that you were forced to have sex on your period or while you had UTIs, and the jurors don’t believe you?

"You’re talking about the most graphic, explicit, personal details of your sex life, and they think you’re a liar."

real reason for downfall sean diddy combs case pp
Source: MEGA

The ex-prosecutor warned 'nine out of 10' victims will not want to go to trial after the Combs verdict.

He added: "I’ve had maybe over 100 conversations in my office when I’m talking to a victim – and I explained what a civil or criminal trial entails and that you’re going to have to testify publicly and you’re going to be cross-examined and you have to tell your story and relive your trauma in a very public way.

"Eight out of 10 say they can’t do it. After this, it’s probably going to be nine out of 10."

Following the verdict, U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York Jay Clayton reaffirmed prosecutors' commitment to bringing perpetrators to justice in a statement.

Clayton said: “Sex crimes deeply scar victims, and the disturbing reality is that sex crimes are all too present in many aspects of our society.

“Victims endure gut-wrenching physical and mental abuse, leading to lasting trauma. New Yorkers and all Americans want this scourge stopped and perpetrators brought to justice.

“Prosecuting sex crimes requires brave victims to come forward and tell their harrowing stories.

“We and our law enforcement partners recognize the hardships victims endure and have prioritized a victim-centered approach to investigating and prosecuting these cases.”

