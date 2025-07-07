All the Most Horrific 'Diddy' Evidence Laid Bare After Rapper Was Greeted With Standing Ovation In Jail Following Court Victory

A defining point of the eight-week-long trial was harrowing testimony from Combs’ longtime ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified for several days while eight months pregnant.

Ventura detailed an abusive and controlling relationship with Combs, which was supported by shocking video footage of the disgraced music mogul savagely beating the Me & U singer at the InterContinental Hotel in Florida in 2016.

When asked why she decided to testify against Combs, Ventura said: "I can't carry this anymore. I can't carry the shame, the guilt."

The singer also testified to her participation in Combs’ infamous drug-fueled "freak offs."