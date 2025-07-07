All the Most Horrific 'Diddy' Evidence Laid Bare After Rapper Was Greeted With Standing Ovation In Jail Following Court Victory
After Sean ‘Diddy' Combs was greeted with a standing ovation from fellow inmates at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, where he returned after being denied bail following his legal victory, RadarOnline.com can reveal the most grim evidence the Manhattan jury heard before arriving at their mixed verdict.
The jury deliberated for more than 13 hours over three days, resulting in Combs being acquitted of his most serious charges – sex trafficking and racketeering – and was found guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Cassie Ventura Takes the Stand
A defining point of the eight-week-long trial was harrowing testimony from Combs’ longtime ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura, who testified for several days while eight months pregnant.
Ventura detailed an abusive and controlling relationship with Combs, which was supported by shocking video footage of the disgraced music mogul savagely beating the Me & U singer at the InterContinental Hotel in Florida in 2016.
When asked why she decided to testify against Combs, Ventura said: "I can't carry this anymore. I can't carry the shame, the guilt."
The singer also testified to her participation in Combs’ infamous drug-fueled "freak offs."
Jane Testimony
Another ex-girlfriend of Combs, identified only as "Jane," also took the stand and testified to feeling pressured to take drugs and engage in sexual activities with hired escorts throughout their on-again, off-again relationship from 2021 to 2024.
Jane said the freak offs would take place every week or every other week, and would last for days at a time.
A text message Jane sent to Combs in 2023 revealed she told the Bad Boy Records founder she felt "disgusted with myself" over how one night of partying turned into their entire relationship.
She also revealed she was scared to "lose the roof over my head" and did not want to "feel obligated to perform these nights with you" because Combs was paying her $10,000 rent at the time.
Photos of Baby Oil, Drugs
In addition to testimony from ex-girlfriends, former employees, and celebrities like Kid Cudi, the jury was also shown physical evidence, including items seized by federal agents during raids at Combs' homes in Los Angeles and Miami.
Prosecutors shared photos of a cache of baby oil bottles and lubricant found at the 55-year-old's home during the raids, as well as drugs found at his hotel room following his September 2024 arrest and disturbing sex tapes.
Photos of Cudi's damaged Porsche were also shown in court. Cudi testified to Combs breaking into his home and threatening him after he discovered he was dating Ventura, and further alleged Combs was behind his car explosion weeks later.
As RadarOnline.com reported, Combs was denied bail related to his felony convictions and will remain in custody until his sentencing hearing later this fall.
Combs was reportedly greeted with cheers from fellow inmates after he narrowly escaped his most serious charges.
His attorney, Marc Agnifilo, later revealed: "(The inmates) all said, 'We never get to see anyone who beats the government.'"