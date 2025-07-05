Sean 'Diddy' Combs and His Ex Cassie Hit With Horrific Fresh Legal Blow As Male Escort Accuses Them of Teaming Up to Drug and Rape Him

Howard's lawsuit accuses Diddy and his former partner, Cassie Ventura, of drugging him and inflicting long-lasting trauma during their time together.

Allegations unveiled in the legal documents contend that both Combs and Ventura manipulated Howard into engaging in sexual acts under deceptive pretenses, employing drugs to lower his inhibitions and ultimately further their own desires.

According to Howard, he was brought into their world in 2009, and the arrangement lasted for nearly a decade. He claims he was paid for intimate encounters, alleging he served as "entertainment to satisfy their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions".

The narrative presents a stark juxtaposition to the previously established image of Ventura as a victim, with Howard stating emphatically: "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."