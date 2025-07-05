Sean 'Diddy' Combs and His Ex Cassie Hit With Horrific Fresh Legal Blow As Male Escort Accuses Them of Teaming Up to Drug and Rape Him
Sean 'Diddy' Combs is facing fresh allegations that threaten to engulf him in yet another scandal, just hours after being acquitted of serious charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering.
The music mogul finds himself in the crosshairs of a shocking lawsuit filed by male escort Clayton Howard, also known as 'Dave', RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The New Lawsuit
Howard's lawsuit accuses Diddy and his former partner, Cassie Ventura, of drugging him and inflicting long-lasting trauma during their time together.
Allegations unveiled in the legal documents contend that both Combs and Ventura manipulated Howard into engaging in sexual acts under deceptive pretenses, employing drugs to lower his inhibitions and ultimately further their own desires.
According to Howard, he was brought into their world in 2009, and the arrangement lasted for nearly a decade. He claims he was paid for intimate encounters, alleging he served as "entertainment to satisfy their sexual fetishes and personal ambitions".
The narrative presents a stark juxtaposition to the previously established image of Ventura as a victim, with Howard stating emphatically: "Ventura was not merely a victim forced into sexual encounters with male escorts, but rather an active and engaged participant who willingly manipulated and exploited others."
Diddy Acquitted
This lawsuit emerged after Diddy was denied bail following convictions related to prostitution but acquitted of the most serious charges earlier in the day.
Legal experts suggest that his recent legal troubles may have significant repercussions for his career and public persona.
The acquittal had momentarily alleviated pressure, but the new allegations unleashed a torrent of speculation about the rapper’s lifestyle and moral compass.
Diddy and Cassie
Howard's incendiary claims describe a toxic environment fueled by drug use. He asserts that both Combs and Ventura engaged in substance abuse, labeling them as "toxic individuals addicted to opiates and methamphetamines who had no regard for others or the law".
Referring to his own experiences under their collective influence, Howard explains that Diddy's at-the-time girlfriend allegedly "drugged him with controlled substances, including MDMA in doses three times stronger than what she herself consumed, to lower his inhibitions and facilitate sexual exploitation".
In graphic detail, Howard recounts incidents of physical abuse and intimidation, claiming that Diddy "implied threats of violence" and once even threatened to "pistol whip" him. He also states that Ventura commanded him to perform degrading acts, often disregarding his well-being.
Howard indicates that these particular encounters would leave him "bruised and swollen", yet Ventura allegedly showed "no mercy".
Monetary Compensation
As the case unfolds, Howard aims for more than just monetary compensation; he seeks validation for his own experience within a web of exploitation, presenting a narrative that challenges the notion of implied victimhood.
He has also ventured to publish a book titled "Cassie: Victim or Co-conspirator?" to deepen public discourse on these serious allegations. Despite the burgeoning controversy, Diddy's legal team continues to assert his innocence in the face of wide-ranging accusations that were dismissed in the recent trial. Under federal guidelines, they anticipate that he may serve approximately two years in prison for prostitution-related offenses. However, prosecutors argue that circumstances could warrant a lengthier sentence of four to five years.