EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kelly Clarkson's Private Breakdown as We Reveal How the TV Host Plans to Return to Music After Her Career and Divorce Took a Major Toll

Songbird Kelly Clarkson shockingly postponed the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency mere hours before her scheduled debut – raising new fears for her well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

The popular entertainer, 43, claimed in an Instagram post her cancellations at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace were because of vocal concerns, and maintains she needs to "protect" herself from "doing serious damage."

However, people around the original American Idol champ said they aren't buying the excuse.