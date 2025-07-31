EXCLUSIVE: Inside Kelly Clarkson's Private Breakdown as We Reveal How the TV Host Plans to Return to Music After Her Career and Divorce Took a Major Toll
Songbird Kelly Clarkson shockingly postponed the first two shows of her Las Vegas residency mere hours before her scheduled debut – raising new fears for her well-being, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
The popular entertainer, 43, claimed in an Instagram post her cancellations at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace were because of vocal concerns, and maintains she needs to "protect" herself from "doing serious damage."
However, people around the original American Idol champ said they aren't buying the excuse.
'It's Taken A Toll'
An insider said: "She's driven herself to exhaustion trying to be Miss Perfect. But she's doing too many things at once – and it's taken a toll. It's spinning plates, and she just can't go on this way."
The single mom admitted in her post she was "devastated" about having to bail – but promised to rest up and deliver "what you all deserve."
Yet, many fans were furious at the last-minute change after flying to Sin City and booking pricey hotels.
The insider explained: "Kelly's trying to come across as valiant to her public, but behind the scenes she's a mess. She's weak from exhaustion and crying nonstop for letting her fans down."
Clarkson, who has helmed her self-named chatfest since 2019, also took 10 days off from the TV project earlier this year to deal with an undisclosed "private matter."
The insider whispered: "Everyone knows she's tired of the talk show grind."
The Breakaway singer's TV contract is said to be up in 2026 – and Billboard reported in May, Clarkson griped during an Atlantic City concert the talk show was "like a whole other job" and she butted heads with HR over saying that guests looked attractive.
The insider added Clarkson is also still tied up in knots about having to fork over $1.3 million in settlement dough to ex-husband Brandon Blackstock – in addition to monthly child support payments of $45,601 for their two kids.
Kell's Divorce Pain
EXCLUSIVE: Britney Spears Risking Losing Her Boys Over Nearly-Naked Dancing Videos — as Singer's Son Jayden Calls Her Social Media Behavior 'Incredibly Embarrassing'
"The divorce left its scars, along with the public battles over her weight," the source said of slimmed-down Kelly, who dropped 60 pounds.
"Now, she's attempting a return to singing, which she's always loved best. But it's not going the way she planned. She's worried that she's neglected this part of her career for too long – and she may never be able to bounce back.
"Her friends fear she's on the verge of a physical and emotional collapse."