EXCLUSIVE: Secrets of Jessica Alba's Sin City Trip – How Single Actress Has 'Line of Guys Lining Up to Date Her' After Vegas Blow-Out With Her 'Girl Squad'
All bets were off in Sin City as Jessica Alba celebrated her 44th birthday – her first as a single woman in two decades.
And the impromptu trip to Las Vegas alongside a bevy of beauties led to her racking up a line of men gagging to date her, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Fresh from her split from Cash Warren, who she formally filed for divorce from in February, the carefree mother of three showed her lovelorn ex that her new life was coming up aces as she danced the night away at Papi Steak Las Vegas with her posse and showed off her killer bod in an all-black ensemble.
EXCLUSIVE: Robin Williams' Suicide 'Riddles' Exposed After 10th Anniversary of Comic's Heartbreaking Passing – Including How His Death Note Was 'Faked'
Though it remains to be seen whether the ladies got lucky on The Strip, sources said the actress now has "a list of guys that want to take her out."
Sources also told us she’s "thrilled" to be out of an allegedly loveless marriage.
She sported a massive grin in Instagram pics she posted with the caption: "A time was definitely had."