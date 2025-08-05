EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Sparks Cash Panic as She’s 'Spending a Fortune ' on New Hypnotist Lover — Including Moving in Fees

The source added: "Jim's confident and driven, but he doesn't have much money and definitely isn't operating on Jen's level, so she's covering the costs.

"She's always been generous in her relationships, and this time is no exception."

The couple first went public with their relationship earlier this summer during a luxury getaway to Mallorca, where Curtis was seen giving Aniston a back massage on a yacht.

Since then, they've traveled together on private jets, spent time at her favorite Hollywood haunt, the Sunset Tower Hotel, and enjoyed a secluded stay at wellness retreat Ventana Big Sur.

An insider added: "He didn't have to use his own money during the whole trip – he barely picked up one check."