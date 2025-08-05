Your tip
Jennifer Aniston
EXCLUSIVE: Jennifer Aniston Sparks Cash Panic as She’s 'Spending a Fortune ' on New Hypnotist Lover — Including Moving in Fees

Jennifer Aniston reportedly spent a fortune on her hypnotist boyfriend, even paying his move-in costs.

Aug. 5 2025, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Jennifer Aniston has told pals she's "not about to let money get in the way" of her new relationship – despite growing concerns from friends she's footing the bill for her new partner's lavish lifestyle.

The Friends star, 56, has been spending large sums on her new boyfriend, 49-year-old hypnotist and self-styled spiritual guru Jim Curtis, as the couple's romance continues to heat up, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Sources close to the actress told us Curtis is preparing to move into her Los Angeles mansion after just weeks of dating.

Aniston, whose estimated net worth exceeds $300million, is said to be covering everything from luxury vacations to private dining, with one insider describing her as "completely under his spell."

The source added: "Jim's confident and driven, but he doesn't have much money and definitely isn't operating on Jen's level, so she's covering the costs.

"She's always been generous in her relationships, and this time is no exception."

The couple first went public with their relationship earlier this summer during a luxury getaway to Mallorca, where Curtis was seen giving Aniston a back massage on a yacht.

Since then, they've traveled together on private jets, spent time at her favorite Hollywood haunt, the Sunset Tower Hotel, and enjoyed a secluded stay at wellness retreat Ventana Big Sur.

An insider added: "He didn't have to use his own money during the whole trip – he barely picked up one check."

Curtis, dubbed "Hypnotist Jim" by his followers, has published two books and amassed a loyal following, but reportedly faces ongoing financial issues.

Public records suggest he's fallen behind on payments for his $1.25million New York apartment, with unpaid fees totaling nearly $30,000.

Despite this, Aniston is said to be unbothered by the income gap, telling friends that Curtis brings other things to the relationship.

A source said: "She's been hoping for a relationship like this for years, and she's not going to let finances become an issue.

"She feels he offers so much in other ways – he's attractive, mature, and mentally stimulating – and to her, that's priceless."

The pair spent the Fourth of July weekend together at the Malibu home of Aniston's longtime friends, actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka.

According to one friend, the holiday was a significant moment for the couple.

They said: "It was a major milestone. Jen was really eager for her friends to give Jim the thumbs-up after everything she's been through romantically."

Aniston was previously married to Brad Pitt from 2000 to 2005 and to actor Justin Theroux from 2015 until their separation in 2018. Since then, she has largely kept her dating life out of the spotlight.

Curtis, meanwhile, has remained relatively low-profile despite his spiritual and wellness brand.

A source also said Aniston is preparing to foot Curtis' fees to move his belongings into her sprawling mansion.

One added: "There's a lot of chatter that he'll be moving in soon, and there's no chance Jen's going to ask him to pay rent.

"She genuinely enjoys treating her partner, just like she did with Justin. She's over the moon to have someone by her side again."

Still, not everyone in her circle is entirely comfortable.

"Jen's friends are very protective of her," the source said. "He seems like a decent guy, but the gap in their finances does raise concerns. Some feel she might be going a bit overboard with how generous she's being with Jim."

Aniston, however, doesn't seem bothered.

"She's brushing off the remarks," the insider said. "She says it makes her happy to share what she has with someone who makes her feel good."

