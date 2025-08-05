EXCLUSIVE: Leaked FBI Document Reveals Jeffrey Epstein's Secret History as an FBI Informant

Jeffrey Epstein was secretly working with the U.S. government, according to bombshell documents obtained by RadarOnline.com.

The late tycoon and pedophile, who died in jail in 2019 aged 66 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, was "more than just protected – he was a puppet, informant and spy for the FBI," added an intelligence agency source.

A 2008 internal file obtained through a successful Freedom of Information Act lawsuit show Epstein was operating as an FBI informant prior to his now-infamous 2007 sweetheart plea deal.

“Epstein has also provided information to the FBI as agreed upon,” a special agent whose name was redacted write on an internal cable dated Sept. 9, 2008, marked “ROUTINE.”

It added: “Case agent advised that no federal prosecution will occur in this matter as long as Epstein continues to uphold his agreement with the State of Florida.”