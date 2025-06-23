Johnny Depp's Lonely, Sad Days… In His Own Words — Struggling Star Reveals Why He's Stuck in a Booze-Soaked Hermit Life and How Vanessa Paradis Marriage Was Happiest Time of His Life
Jaded Johnny Depp admits he's turned into a lonely old hermit – and pines for old life living in France with ex Vanessa Paradis.
RadarOnline.com can reveal the washed-up Pirates of the Caribbean star, 62, admits he was happiest when he was a "papa" being at the beck and call of his two children during their time in Europe.
'I Loved Being A Papa'
Now he lives alone in a rented property in London – too scared to venture out in case he gets recognized by members of the public.
Recalling his time in France with former girlfriend of 14 years Vannesa and asked if he missed living with his two children Lily-Rose, 26, and Jack, 23, he said: "My kids growing up in the south of France in their youth?
"I was 'Papa.' I cannot tell you how much I loved being Papa."
Asked where he feels "home" is, Depp added: "Truly, the first time I felt I had a home was the place in the south of France where Vanessa and I raised the kiddies. That's the only place that ever felt like home."
'The Only Place I Felt Like Home'
Depp revealed he now feels "isolated" in his current living situation, the rented London property.
He explains: "I don't get out much. I'm stuck with my thoughts; just thinking, writing or watching weird s--- on YouTube. It can’t be healthy."
Asked if he's ever contemplated using a "disguise", he added: "I've tried hats or I can grow a beard. But there is never any way to hide, and I just feel uncomfortable causing this weird form of attention I do, because I'm really shy."
He continued: "Fame is the last thing I ever chased.
"If you look at the 9,000 years that I’ve been doing this s---, it’s pretty clear that I wasn't ever thinking how I could be more famous, make a hit or please the press.
"Fame is an occupational hazard — but if I spout off about how upset I am, people will say, 'Sweetheart, take a job pulling trash bags.'"
Depp said when he does get invited out by pals, he often turns down their offers believing he will "ruin their night."
He said: "To this day I just rarely go out.
"If friends invite me out for a Mexican, I say, 'Dude, that's sweet of you but I will ruin your night.' My presence will bring attention and, Jesus, I have had almost 40 years of fame but I'm still not used to it. And I'm glad I’m not."
Advice For Daughter
His frustration with fame is why he advised his actress daughter Lily-Rose not to follow him into the industry.
He added: "Sometimes kids say to me, 'I want to be an actor, what’s your advice?' And I say, 'Don't be!' I know what’s coming for them.
"I was chucked on that road and the only advice that I can give is, 'Don’t allow anyone to make you something you are not.' They'll want you to be a poster boy and it's tempting – a lot of money. And if that’s the direction you want? Go for it. But don’t let anybody choose for you."