Secrets of Hollywood's Most Ill-Suited A-List Couple Revealed — From Crazed Drug Binges and Rehab to Prenup War, Severed Finger and Domestic Violence Accusations

Depp's assistant, Stephen Deuters, confessed hearing about their engagement filled him with "inevitable dread."

Close friend and bodyguard Malcolm Connolly claimed when he asked Depp on his wedding day if he was sure he wanted to marry Heard, the actor confessed: "No man, I don't."

Music producer Bruce Witkin also recalled a conversation with Depp in the studio, during which the movie star explained Heard was pushing for a fast-tracked wedding because they were both about the leave to work on separate films.

He explained: "She wanted to get it over with. (Depp's sister) Christi was there, and we both told him, so what? You don’t have to do it. Don’t do it. We were trying to tell him, don't do this until you get a prenup.

"And Johnny kind of says to Christi, 'Well you tell her.' Christi cried and tried to convince Johnny not to go ahead with it. I tried to convince him too."