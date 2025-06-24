Your tip
Poopgate and Pride: Johnny Depp Tells Inside Story Of Why He Went to War With Ex Amber Heard By Putting Himself Through Humiliating 'Abuse' Trials

Johnny Depp insists he has no regrets about his court battles with Amber Heard, despite the deeply personal evidence which became public as a result of both his trials.

June 24 2025, Published 9:02 a.m. ET

Johnny Depp says he has "no regrets" about his intrusive court battles with Amber Heard which nearly derailed his career.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the Pirates of the Caribbean star, 62, is insistent he made the correct move in suing both his former girlfriend, 39, for libel in 2019 and The Sun newspaper U.K. for branding him a "wife beater", despite the highly personal and damaging revelations which spawned from both trials.

Depp claims Heard, or her friend, defecated in his bed.

He lost the case against The Sun newspaper in November 2020, as evidence detailed allegations of drug use, blackouts, abuse and a time when the actor claims Heard, or her friend, defecated in his bed.

But when Depp sued Heard for libel over a column she wrote in The Washington Post in December 2018 headlined "I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture’s wrath", the trial — eventually starting in April 2022, in Virginia, with Depp attempting to prove that Heard was actually the one who had violently abused him — went in his favour.

He was determined as a victim of defamation and awarded $15million in damages in June 2022.

Depp said he had to 'represent the truth' otherwise people would think he's guilty.

Explaining why he brought the case to court Depp said: "Look, it had gone far enough.

"I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, 'It'll go away!' But I can’t trust that.

"What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f------ globe? No it won't.

"If I don’t try to represent the truth it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it.

"Their kids. Kids that I've met in hospitals. So the night before the trial in Virginia I didn't feel nervous. If you don't have to memorise lines, if you're just speaking the truth? Roll the dice."

The actor says 'I have no regrets about anything' in relation to legal battles with Heard.

He added. "Look, none of this was going be easy, but I didn't care. I thought, 'I'll fight until the bitter f------ end.' And if I end up pumping gas? That's all right. I’ve done that before."

Asked if he still harboured any regrets over airing his dirty laundry in public, he added: "No. I have no regrets about anything — because, truly, what can we do about last week’s dinner? Not a f---ing thing."

Depp was cancelled by Disney amid the fallout of his legal battles with Heard after he was left out of the fourth Pirates of the Caribbean movie, as well as parting ways with the Harry Potter franchise Fantastic Beasts.

But now he's on the comeback trail with new movie Modi: Three Days on the Wing of Madness, a film Depp has directed about the Italian painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani that is out next month.

Asked whether his return should be framed as a "comeback", he says: "My 'comeback'? Honestly? I didn’t go anywhere.

"If I actually had the chance to split I would never come back."

