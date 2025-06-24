Poopgate and Pride: Johnny Depp Tells Inside Story Of Why He Went to War With Ex Amber Heard By Putting Himself Through Humiliating 'Abuse' Trials

Explaining why he brought the case to court Depp said: "Look, it had gone far enough.

"I knew I’d have to semi-eviscerate myself. Everyone was saying, 'It'll go away!' But I can’t trust that.

"What will go away? The fiction pawned around the f------ globe? No it won't.

"If I don’t try to represent the truth it will be like I’ve actually committed the acts I am accused of. And my kids will have to live with it.

"Their kids. Kids that I've met in hospitals. So the night before the trial in Virginia I didn't feel nervous. If you don't have to memorise lines, if you're just speaking the truth? Roll the dice."