Your tip
Radar logoRadar logo
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

SUBMIT
BREAKING NEWS

Johnny Depp Braces For Trial As Court's Latest Ruling Empowers Ex Amber Heard's Defense

By:

Mar. 24 2022, Published 6:42 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

A judge has ruled against Johnny Depp’s recent motion, now allowing his ex Amber Heard to utilize Virginia’s anti-SLAPP statute which will undoubtedly strengthen her defense following the actress' $100 countersuit.

Judge Penney Azcarate's ruling on Thursday does not grant Heard, 35, immunity for what she wrote in an 2018 Washington Post opinion piece sparking a legal war between the exes, but it will allow Heard’s team to plead her case for immunity in front of a jury.

Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, previously argued the aforementioned op-ed does not state Depp's name, noting it does address an issue of public concern: preventing domestic violence.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp court update helps amber heard defense
Source: KCS Presse / MEGA

Virginia’s anti-SLAPP measure was strengthened in the wake of Depp’s $50 million libel lawsuit filed in March 2019. The updated measure now ensures immunity from civil liability for statements about matters of public concern that would be protected under the First Amendment, per Deadline.

Despite not being identified in the op-ed piece years ago, Depp, 58, previously claimed the article violated a non-disclosure agreement that he and Heard signed as part of their divorce settlement, blaming his ex for tarnishing his reputation in the process.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp court update helps amber heard defense
Source: MEGA; KCS Presse / MEGA

As their legal battle rages on, both stars plan to take the stand and testify along with a slew of other celebrity witnesses.

Looking ahead, Depp is planning to use his upcoming trial to question whether Tesla CEO Elon Musk fathered Heard’s child, Oonagh Paige, whom she welcomed via surrogate in April 2021.

Article continues below advertisement
johnny depp court update helps amber heard defense
Source: Vinnie Levine / MEGA

“Depp and his legal team will have no issue in probing whether or not Musk’s testimony in support of Amber is skewed — and if it is — why,” a source told OK!

Heard spoke out about her path to motherhood via Instagram last July, writing, “Four years ago, I decided I wanted to have a child. I wanted to do it on my own terms. I now appreciate how radical it is for us as women to think about one of the most fundamental parts of our destinies in this way. I hope we arrive at a point in which it’s normalized to not want a ring in order to have a crib.”

Advertisement
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2022 Radar Media Group LLC. Radar and RadarOnline are registered trademarks. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.