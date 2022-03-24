Johnny Depp Braces For Trial As Court's Latest Ruling Empowers Ex Amber Heard's Defense

A judge has ruled against Johnny Depp’s recent motion, now allowing his ex Amber Heard to utilize Virginia’s anti-SLAPP statute which will undoubtedly strengthen her defense following the actress' $100 countersuit.

Judge Penney Azcarate's ruling on Thursday does not grant Heard, 35, immunity for what she wrote in an 2018 Washington Post opinion piece sparking a legal war between the exes, but it will allow Heard’s team to plead her case for immunity in front of a jury.

Heard's lawyer, Elaine Bredehoft, previously argued the aforementioned op-ed does not state Depp's name, noting it does address an issue of public concern: preventing domestic violence.