White House Rocked by Gross Claims Prince Andrew and Donald Trump Had Sick Conversation About 'P***y' — as Explosive New Book Suggests Trump Gave Disgraced Royal a List of Masseuses He Could

The book's revelations extend beyond Trump. Lownie alleges that Epstein once described Andrew as "more obsessed with women than me", and that the duke routinely used Epstein's driver, Ivan Novikov, during trips to New York.

Novikov claimed he frequently picked up young women for the prince, including one occasion where he drove Andrew and two 18-year-old women to a hotel, where the young women allegedly used cocaine and Andrew "was making out with one of them".

Lownie's biography also delves into alleged tensions within the royal family. It claims that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were involved in a 2013 physical altercation after Andrew made a remark behind Harry's back, prompting Harry to confront his uncle and leave him with a bloody nose.

The author further asserts that Andrew later warned Harry against marrying Meghan Markle, calling her an opportunist and predicting the marriage would be his "biggest mistake ever".

Prince Harry's spokesperson strongly denied the claims, stating: "I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."