White House Rocked by Gross Claims Prince Andrew and Donald Trump Had Sick Conversation About 'P***y' — as Explosive New Book Suggests Trump Gave Disgraced Royal a List of Masseuses He Could
A new biography of Prince Andrew has brought about new explosive allegations surrounding the Duke of York's relationships with Donald Trump, Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, RadarOnline.com can report.
According to royal historian Andrew Lownie, author of Entitled: The Rise and Fall of the House of York, Trump allegedly handed Prince Andrew a list of masseuses after the pair engaged in a lewd conversation about "p----" in 2000.
Prince Andrew and Donald Trump
The meeting reportedly occurred shortly after the two were introduced by Epstein and Maxwell, with whom Andrew maintained a long and scandal-laden friendship.
Lownie asserts that in 2000, Trump and Andrew were overheard discussing women while attending social events, including Heidi Klum's annual Halloween party, and that the former U.S. president described Andrew as "a lot of fun to be with".
Shortly afterward, Trump allegedly produced a list of masseuses for the prince during a conversation about his plans for a Scottish golf complex.
The Biography
The book's revelations extend beyond Trump. Lownie alleges that Epstein once described Andrew as "more obsessed with women than me", and that the duke routinely used Epstein's driver, Ivan Novikov, during trips to New York.
Novikov claimed he frequently picked up young women for the prince, including one occasion where he drove Andrew and two 18-year-old women to a hotel, where the young women allegedly used cocaine and Andrew "was making out with one of them".
Lownie's biography also delves into alleged tensions within the royal family. It claims that Prince Harry and Prince Andrew were involved in a 2013 physical altercation after Andrew made a remark behind Harry's back, prompting Harry to confront his uncle and leave him with a bloody nose.
The author further asserts that Andrew later warned Harry against marrying Meghan Markle, calling her an opportunist and predicting the marriage would be his "biggest mistake ever".
Prince Harry's spokesperson strongly denied the claims, stating: "I can confirm Prince Harry and Prince Andrew have never had a physical fight, nor did Prince Andrew ever make those comments about the Duchess of Sussex to Prince Harry."
Prince Andrew Spiraling
The biography also highlights growing concerns that Andrew was "spiraling out of control" in the early 2000s, adopting a younger man's wardrobe of jeans and blazers while ignoring warnings from friends that Maxwell was "manipulating him".
Lownie suggests that some intelligence officials fear Russia may possess compromising material, or "kompromat", on the prince due to his association with Epstein.
Prince Andrew's Relationship with Epstein
The coverage of the book has prompted widespread attention, though neither the White House nor representatives for Prince Andrew have provided public comments on the allegations.
The revelations add to the ongoing scrutiny surrounding Andrew’s relationship with Epstein and his subsequent withdrawal from royal duties.