EXCLUSIVE: John Goodman Weight Loss Shock — 'Roseanne' Star Shed Half His Weight After Tipping The Scales at 400 Pounds... And Insists He Never Went Under The Knife
John Goodman is half the man he used to be. The Roseanne alum has lost an amazing 200 pounds, and even more impressively, he did it the old-fashioned way, without Hollywood diet drugs or bariatric surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Goodman looked as svelte as a GQ cover model at the recent premiere of Smurfs in Los Angeles. The 73-year-old star, who voices Papa Smurf in the film, was once morbidly obese, tipping the scales at nearly 400 pounds before he began slimming down, leading to rumors he'd undergone lifesaving gastric bypass surgery.
A Life Changing Decision
But the Emmy and Golden Globe winner insists he never went under the knife. Instead, he attributes his amazing weight loss to ditching booze and adopting a Mediterranean-style eating plan focused on fish, vegetables, fruits, nuts, and olive oil.
He also began working out consistently, getting in 10,000 to 12,000 steps a day and exercising on an elliptical bicycle and treadmill, according to the New York Post.
Doctors told RadarOnline.com that Goodman has likely added years to his life.
"His cholesterol has assuredly dropped, his blood pressure has certainly decreased and his heart is under far less stress than before," said Dr. Stuart Fischer, author of The Park Avenue Diet.
"It's laudatory, it's courageous and it should be inspiring to his fans, especially those who are struggling with their weight," Fischer added.