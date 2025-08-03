EXCLUSIVE: John Goodman Weight Loss Shock — 'Roseanne' Star Shed Half His Weight After Tipping The Scales at 400 Pounds... And Insists He Never Went Under The Knife

John Goodman is half the man he used to be. The Roseanne alum has lost an amazing 200 pounds, and even more impressively, he did it the old-fashioned way, without Hollywood diet drugs or bariatric surgery, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Goodman looked as svelte as a GQ cover model at the recent premiere of Smurfs in Los Angeles. The 73-year-old star, who voices Papa Smurf in the film, was once morbidly obese, tipping the scales at nearly 400 pounds before he began slimming down, leading to rumors he'd undergone lifesaving gastric bypass surgery.