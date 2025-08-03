SPECIAL REPORT: Kate Middleton's Ready for the Crown – How Prince William's Wife is Fully Prepped to Step Into Her New Role Any Day Now as King Charles Health Declines

Stunning in a dreamy blush confection by Dior – her first time wearing the famed Parisian label – the Princess of Wales was the epitome of chic as she stepped onto the tarmac at the Royal Air Force's Northolt base outside London, July 8, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Standing alongside husband Prince William, the 43-year-old warmly greeted France's President Emmanuel Macron, 47, and first lady Brigitte Macron, 72, as they deplaned. Hours later, Kate Middleton worked her magic again, this time dazzling in diamonds and a rich red gown from another French designer, Givenchy, at a historic white-tie state dinner at Windsor Castle as she helped King Charles III, 76, and wife Queen Camilla, 78, celebrate France's first official state visit to Britain in 17 years.

Noted a royal source: "It's been a long time since people saw Kate wear a tiara."

To be exact, since 2023, weeks before a shocking cancer diagnosis upended the mom of three's life and brought her priorities into focus.