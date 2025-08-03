Inside the Love Triangle Fighting for 27-Year-Old Sydney Sweeney's Love: Single Heartthrobs Tom Brady, 47, and Orlando Bloom, 48, Both Fighting for Hollywood Bombshell's Attention
Wasn't she just in a rom-com about a wedding meet-cute?
Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom will have to battle it out over Sydney Sweeney, as a source revealed the eligible bachelors were fighting for her attention at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's glitzy Venice nuptials.
But while it was "flattering" for Sweeney, 27, to share flirty chats with the actor, 48, and dances with the NFL star, 47.
"She's playing down the possibility of romance with either of them," RadarOnline.com can reveal.
Two Hunks To Choose From!
Brady and Bloom, whose five-year engagement to Katy Perry ended in June, piled on the charm for the Anyone But You star, adds the source, spilling that Brady's fancy footwork may have given him the edge.
Time Will Tell
Sweeney, who recently split from longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino, "is playing it cool," said the source.
"She's stayed in touch with Tom, but she may choose to keep him in the friend zone, along with Orlando. Time will tell."