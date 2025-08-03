Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Exclusives > Sydney Sweeney
Exclusive

Inside the Love Triangle Fighting for 27-Year-Old Sydney Sweeney's Love: Single Heartthrobs Tom Brady, 47, and Orlando Bloom, 48, Both Fighting for Hollywood Bombshell's Attention

tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney love battle
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom are fighting for Sydney Sweeney's attention.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 3 2025, Published 7:00 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Wasn't she just in a rom-com about a wedding meet-cute?

Tom Brady and Orlando Bloom will have to battle it out over Sydney Sweeney, as a source revealed the eligible bachelors were fighting for her attention at Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez's glitzy Venice nuptials.

But while it was "flattering" for Sweeney, 27, to share flirty chats with the actor, 48, and dances with the NFL star, 47.

"She's playing down the possibility of romance with either of them," RadarOnline.com can reveal.

Article continues below advertisement

Two Hunks To Choose From!

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney love battle
Source: MEGA

Orlando Bloom, fresh off his split from Katy Perry, turned up the charm for 'Anyone But You' star Sydney Sweeney.

Article continues below advertisement

Brady and Bloom, whose five-year engagement to Katy Perry ended in June, piled on the charm for the Anyone But You star, adds the source, spilling that Brady's fancy footwork may have given him the edge.

Article continues below advertisement

Time Will Tell

READ MORE ON EXCLUSIVES
marilyn monroes death reexamined detective says scene was staged

EXCLUSIVE: Was Marilyn Monroe Murdered? Fresh Details Emerge About Hollywood Bombshell's Death 63 Years Later – And How a Detective Said It Looked Like a 'Staged Scene'

Photo of Kate Middleton, Prince George, Prince William

EXCLUSIVE: Inside the Battle Over Prince George's Future – Prince William Wants to Ship Son, 12, Off to Boarding School Despite Kate Middleton's Fears

Article continues below advertisement
tom brady orlando bloom sydney sweeney love battle
Source: MEGA

Tom Brady's dance moves at Jeff Bezos' Venice wedding may have edged out Bloom in winning Sweeney's attention.

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

Sweeney, who recently split from longtime fiancé Jonathan Davino, "is playing it cool," said the source.

"She's stayed in touch with Tom, but she may choose to keep him in the friend zone, along with Orlando. Time will tell."

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.