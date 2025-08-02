Hugh Hefner's Widow Crystal Makes Jaw-Dropping Claim About Playboy Mogul's Family and Her Inheritance
Crystal Hefner has unleashed yet another shocking claim about her late husband, Playboy mogul Hugh Hefner.
The former DJ, 39, who has been vocal since the release of her explosive memoir, Only Say Good Things, is now entangled in a heated social media battle with former Playmate Audra Lynn over her inheritance.
In a scathing Instagram spat, Crystal branded Hugh's youngest son, Cooper, a "narcissist," and went on to allege that the father-of-four, Hugh, didn't even like his own children.
"Hef didn't even like his own kids, he would tell me he's not a good dad and shoo them out of the room when they would come in trying to talk to him," she declared.
Denying accusations that she "walked away with inheritance meant for [Hefner's] family", Crystal did confirm she was left the luxurious $5 million Hollywood Hills home that Hef purchased during their six-year marriage.
Just last year, Hugh's son Marston launched a fierce attack on her, labeling her a "master manipulator" and suggesting she manipulated his father during his dying days.
Speaking on the "Girls Next Level" podcast, Marston, 35, unleashed a torrent of claims about Crystal. He accused her of being obsessed with power and control, stating, "She liked controlling the guest list," and seamlessly annexing access to the Playboy Mansion. With certain guests banned or allowed based on her whims, it's clear Crystal wasn't just another pretty face at the mansion.
But the most explosive allegations came when Marston suggested that she manipulated Hugh's will when he was mentally fragile. "He was really sick and that's why she got all these NDA things," he said. "According to her, she didn't want people to see him not able to walk, not able to talk."
The drama escalated as Marston expressed bewilderment over why his father would change his will while suffering from such serious health issues. "Why would he change his will when he didn't know what the f--- was up or down half of the time?" he questioned, adding that he had expressed concerns over Hugh's competence at that time.
Their controversial marriage lasted until Hugh's death in 2017 at the age of 91, from heart failure and septicemia.
Hef reportedly left behind a staggering $43 million fortune, setting the stage for ongoing disputes over the inheritance.
Marston's comments came after Crystal's memoir revealed her tumultuous feelings during their marriage, claiming she felt imprisoned and never loved the late Playboy kingpin. "If you're not interested in fame, why are you buying Instagram followers?" he challenged her amidst his claims, alongside questioning her motivations for using the name Crystal DJ Hefner.
Hulk Hogan's Sad Last Days Revealed: WWE Legend Had 'No Interest' in Meeting Daughter Brooke's Twin Girls Before His Death, Son-in-Law Claims
In a response to Marston's claims, Crystal asserted, "I feel that obviously he has a lot of pain and hurt still from the relationship or lack thereof with his father."
She stood firm against allegations that she had Hugh "dosed with f------ medication", maintaining, "I was married to him. I was closest to Hef."
The feud shows no signs of slowing down. Crystal has also been vocal about her disdain for Holly Madison and Bridget Marquardt, accusing them of trying to "sabotage" her life and claiming they're merely seeking attention. "If I have a problem with someone, I'll go to the person and talk to them," she sniffed.
In a surprising twist, last month, Crystal announced her legal intentions to revert to her maiden name, Crystal Margaret Harris, nearly eight years post-Hef's passing. The legal petition filed in Los Angeles Superior Court indicates she's ready to close this chapter of her life and regain her identity.