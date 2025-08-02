Megan Markle Bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney 'Regrets' Becoming Friends with Meghan
Canadian stylist Jessica Mulroney, once one of Meghan Markle’s closest friends and her chief bridesmaid, supposedly “somewhat regrets” her long-standing friendship with the Duchess of Sussex, RadarOnline.com can report.
The revelation comes shortly after news of Mulroney’s separation from her husband of 16 years, Ben Mulroney, surfaced, bringing renewed attention to the former confidante of the royal couple.
Mulroney played a central role in Meghan's life before and during her high-profile relationship with Prince Harry.
Her three children were also part of the 2018 royal wedding, with twin sons Brian and John serving as page boys and daughter Ivy walking as a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte. However, according to sources, the stylist now reflects on that period as a "dark cloud" over her life.
"Jessica says now that she somewhat regrets becoming friends with Meghan," one insider claimed. "While she enjoyed all the exposure it brought her at the time, that same exposure is what caused her social media rift to blow up and ultimately ended her friendship with Meghan. If she could go back, a part of her wishes she was never part of that wedding."
Mulroney and Meghan’s close relationship blossomed while the Duchess was living in Toronto, filming the legal drama Suits.
The two were often photographed traveling together and spending time with mutual friends, including high-profile Canadian figures such as then-Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife Sophie, as well as Soho House executive Markus Anderson.
Gossip columnist Shinan Govani noted that the Mulroneys “opened up Meghan’s world,” connecting her to an influential social circle.
The friendship appeared solid even after Meghan and Harry relocated to the United States.
In March 2021, just days before the Sussexes’ explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey, Mulroney posted a picture of the pair sharing drinks, praising Meghan’s resilience.
“I don’t know that anyone has ever had to deal with the pressure, the politics, and the press like this woman,” Mulroney wrote. “In the face of it all, I have never seen her waver from kindness, empathy, and love.”
The relationship reportedly soured in 2020 following a social media controversy involving Mulroney and influencer Sasha Exeter, who accused the stylist of displaying "white privilege". The backlash led to professional repercussions for Mulroney and, ultimately, to a public distancing by Meghan.
Although Mulroney briefly appeared in the couple's Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan, via a clip of Meghan FaceTiming a friend named "Jess" on the night Harry proposed, the Duchess has otherwise refrained from mentioning her former best friend.