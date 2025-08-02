Megan Markle Bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney 'Regrets' Becoming Friends with Meghan

Mulroney played a central role in Meghan's life before and during her high-profile relationship with Prince Harry.

Her three children were also part of the 2018 royal wedding, with twin sons Brian and John serving as page boys and daughter Ivy walking as a bridesmaid alongside Princess Charlotte. However, according to sources, the stylist now reflects on that period as a "dark cloud" over her life.

"Jessica says now that she somewhat regrets becoming friends with Meghan," one insider claimed. "While she enjoyed all the exposure it brought her at the time, that same exposure is what caused her social media rift to blow up and ultimately ended her friendship with Meghan. If she could go back, a part of her wishes she was never part of that wedding."