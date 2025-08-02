'We Are Both Serial Sex Addicts': Jeffrey Epstein's Brutal Confession About He and Prince Andrew Revealed

In a chilling statement reportedly made before his death, Epstein described the Duke of York, 64, as sharing his compulsive sexual appetite, RadarOnline.com can report.

Prince Andrew's reputation has been irreparably tarnished by years of allegations linking him to scandal and sexual impropriety, including explosive claims from the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein .

The prince, once second in line to the throne and a celebrated Falklands War helicopter pilot, was long considered a royal heartthrob. During his youth, the nickname " Randy Andy " was used affectionately to describe his glamorous social life. But over the decades, stories of his alleged sexual exploits and increasingly sordid encounters have cast that moniker in a much darker light.

"We are both serial sex addicts ," Epstein allegedly said. "He's the only person I've met who is more obsessed with women than me. From the reports I've got back from the women we've shared, he's the most perverted animal in the bedroom."

The nickname ‘Randy Andy’ was given to Prince Andrew at Gordonstoun.

A Reuters correspondent recalled that during the King of Thailand's diamond jubilee celebrations in 2006, more than 40 women were seen entering Prince Andrew's hotel room in Bangkok over several days. Hotel staff, accustomed to tourists entertaining female guests, were still reportedly "stunned" by the volume of visitors, sometimes exceeding 10 a day.

Accounts from the early 2000s describe lavish international trips where women were allegedly brought to his hotel rooms in rotating succession.

One friend was quoted as saying, "Sex is his big thing in life. Traveling the world as the UK's trade ambassador gave him access to beautiful women, and he took full advantage."

Investigative journalist Ian Halperin claims Andrew may have slept with more than 1,000 women, including celebrities, models, athletes and even politicians.

Andrew represented the British monarch at the King of Thailand’s diamond jubilee celebrations in 2006.

Multiple women have described unsettling encounters with the prince. A 20-year-old model in the late 1980s said she met him at a charity event, slept with him twice at a London hotel and was whisked to Mustique.

"He wanted me to engage in kinky sexual activity," she recalled. "He had no boundaries and told me he had an open marriage arrangement with his wife. I felt used."

Former palace employees also remember troubling behavior. Malcolm Barker, a longtime staff member, said Andrew was "forever dragging the worst bunch of tarts up to dine with his mother," adding that his girlfriends' primary shared characteristic was "ample breasts".

Others claimed he made advances toward household staff, with one nanny reportedly leaving because of his unwanted attention.

One former employee said staff were warned to avoid the prince and that he sometimes entered their private quarters. Gossip was rampant, but a recording device discovered in a staff area discouraged open discussion.