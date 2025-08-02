Hulk Hogan's Sad Last Days Revealed: WWE Legend Had 'No Interest' in Meeting Daughter Brooke's Twin Girls Before His Death, Son-in-Law Claims
WWE icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away last week at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest, allegedly had "no interest" in meeting his twin grandchildren before he died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
In the days since his death at his Clearwater home, reports have emerged that Hulk's daughter, Brooke Hogan, had been estranged from her father for nearly two years and will not inherit any portion of his estate.
Family Rift
The rift between the pair deepened in the final years of the wrestling legend's life, despite efforts from Brooke's husband, former NHL player Steven Oleksy, to mend the family ties.
Steven, who welcomed twins with Brooke in January, claimed he reached out to Hulk about a month and a half after their birth.
"I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest," he said.
Reports indicate that Steven made repeated attempts to encourage a reconciliation, including requesting a "man-to-man conversation", but the wrestler rebuffed his efforts.
The Hogan Family
Brooke, 36, publicly acknowledged stepping back from her father's life to "protect my heart".
According to Steven, she had been a constant presence in Hulk's medical journey until two years ago, personally traveling and covering her own expenses to assist during his many surgeries.
"No one understood his body, procedures, and medications more than my wife," he said.
Hulk, born Terry Bollea, shared Brooke and son Nick, 35, with his first wife, Linda, whom he married in 1983 and divorced in 2009. He married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 before their divorce in 2021, and two years later wed Sky Daily, who was by his side at the time of his death.
Brooke last spoke with her father in September 2023, weeks before he married Daily. During that conversation, she expressed love and concern, urging him to slow down due to his declining health. Her pleas were ignored, and the two never spoke again.
Brooke's Frustration
Following his passing, Brooke expressed frustration after being excluded from WWE's official tributes to her father.
"For those of you giving me [criticism] for not attending my Dad's tributes, @WWE did not extend an invite," she wrote in an Instagram Story Wednesday.
Meanwhile, Nick Hogan honored his father with an emotional appearance during WWE's Monday Night Raw in Detroit. Standing alongside wrestling stars past and present, he participated in a 10-bell salute, visibly moved as his wife, Tana Lea, wiped away tears.
EXCLUSIVE: Was Marilyn Monroe Murdered? Fresh Details Emerge About Hollywood Bombshell's Death 63 Years Later – And How a Detective Said It Looked Like a 'Staged Scene'
Hulk Hogan's Death
Hulk's death marks the end of an era for professional wrestling, but it also leaves behind a family grappling with heartbreak and estrangement.
Steven described the couple's grief as "very, very heavy", noting that despite their pain, they attempted to bridge the divide before it was too late.
As tributes from fans and wrestling legends continue to pour in, the private struggles of the Hogan family have come sharply into focus, casting a somber light on the final chapter of the wrestling superstar's life.