Hulk Hogan's Sad Last Days Revealed: WWE Legend Had 'No Interest' in Meeting Daughter Brooke's Twin Girls Before His Death, Son-in-Law Claims

Brooke, 36, publicly acknowledged stepping back from her father's life to "protect my heart".

According to Steven, she had been a constant presence in Hulk's medical journey until two years ago, personally traveling and covering her own expenses to assist during his many surgeries.

"No one understood his body, procedures, and medications more than my wife," he said.

Hulk, born Terry Bollea, shared Brooke and son Nick, 35, with his first wife, Linda, whom he married in 1983 and divorced in 2009. He married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 before their divorce in 2021, and two years later wed Sky Daily, who was by his side at the time of his death.

Brooke last spoke with her father in September 2023, weeks before he married Daily. During that conversation, she expressed love and concern, urging him to slow down due to his declining health. Her pleas were ignored, and the two never spoke again.