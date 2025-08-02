Your tip
Your tip
RadarOnlineRadarOnline
Subscribe

Sign up for your
daily dose of dope.

or
Sign in with lockrMail
Home > Celebrity > Hulk Hogan

Hulk Hogan's Sad Last Days Revealed: WWE Legend Had 'No Interest' in Meeting Daughter Brooke's Twin Girls Before His Death, Son-in-Law Claims

Composite photo of Hulk and Brooke Hogan
Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram; MEGA

Hulk Hogan's daughter Brooke revealed that she took a 'step back' from the WWE icon in his final years.

Profile Image

Aug. 2 2025, Published 1:45 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

WWE icon Hulk Hogan, who passed away last week at the age of 71 following a cardiac arrest, allegedly had "no interest" in meeting his twin grandchildren before he died, RadarOnline.com can reveal.

In the days since his death at his Clearwater home, reports have emerged that Hulk's daughter, Brooke Hogan, had been estranged from her father for nearly two years and will not inherit any portion of his estate.

Article continues below advertisement

Family Rift

hulk hogan last days wwe no interest meeting daughter brooke twin girls
Source: MEGA

WWE legend Hulk Hogan died at 71.

The rift between the pair deepened in the final years of the wrestling legend's life, despite efforts from Brooke's husband, former NHL player Steven Oleksy, to mend the family ties.

Steven, who welcomed twins with Brooke in January, claimed he reached out to Hulk about a month and a half after their birth.

"I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest," he said.

Reports indicate that Steven made repeated attempts to encourage a reconciliation, including requesting a "man-to-man conversation", but the wrestler rebuffed his efforts.

Article continues below advertisement

The Hogan Family

hulk hogan last days wwe no interest meeting daughter brooke twin girls
Source: @mizzhogan/Instagram

Brooke Hogan has two kids with Steven Oleksy.

Brooke, 36, publicly acknowledged stepping back from her father's life to "protect my heart".

According to Steven, she had been a constant presence in Hulk's medical journey until two years ago, personally traveling and covering her own expenses to assist during his many surgeries.

"No one understood his body, procedures, and medications more than my wife," he said.

Hulk, born Terry Bollea, shared Brooke and son Nick, 35, with his first wife, Linda, whom he married in 1983 and divorced in 2009. He married Jennifer McDaniel in 2010 before their divorce in 2021, and two years later wed Sky Daily, who was by his side at the time of his death.

Brooke last spoke with her father in September 2023, weeks before he married Daily. During that conversation, she expressed love and concern, urging him to slow down due to his declining health. Her pleas were ignored, and the two never spoke again.

Article continues below advertisement

Brooke's Frustration

hulk hogans daughter brooke removed herself from million will
Source: MEGA

Steven claimed he tried to mend the relationship between Hulk Hogan and his daughter Brooke.

Following his passing, Brooke expressed frustration after being excluded from WWE's official tributes to her father.

"For those of you giving me [criticism] for not attending my Dad's tributes, @WWE did not extend an invite," she wrote in an Instagram Story Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Nick Hogan honored his father with an emotional appearance during WWE's Monday Night Raw in Detroit. Standing alongside wrestling stars past and present, he participated in a 10-bell salute, visibly moved as his wife, Tana Lea, wiped away tears.

READ MORE ON Celebrity
marilyn monroes death reexamined detective says scene was staged

EXCLUSIVE: Was Marilyn Monroe Murdered? Fresh Details Emerge About Hollywood Bombshell's Death 63 Years Later – And How a Detective Said It Looked Like a 'Staged Scene'

Photo of John Travolta, Ringo Starr

EXCLUSIVE: John Travolta's Dead Career Hits a New Tune – 'Grease' Icon Pairs Up With Beatles Drummer Ringo Starr for New Venture After Movie Flop

Hulk Hogan's Death

Radar Logo

Never Miss an

Exclusive

Daily updates from the heart of Hollywood, right to your inbox

By entering your email and clicking Sign Up, you’re agreeing to let us send you customized marketing messages about us and our advertising partners. You are also agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

hulk hogan last days wwe no interest meeting daughter brooke twin girls
Source: MEGA

Hulk Hogan confessed he underwent at least 25 surgeries in a 10-year span from 2014 to 2024.

Hulk's death marks the end of an era for professional wrestling, but it also leaves behind a family grappling with heartbreak and estrangement.

Steven described the couple's grief as "very, very heavy", noting that despite their pain, they attempted to bridge the divide before it was too late.

As tributes from fans and wrestling legends continue to pour in, the private struggles of the Hogan family have come sharply into focus, casting a somber light on the final chapter of the wrestling superstar's life.

NewsInvestigationsVideoExclusivesPoliticsEntertainmentReality TVTrue CrimeSportsRoyals
About UsEditor's NotesNewsletterContact UsNews TipsMediaAdvertisingYouTubeFlipboardNews Break
Privacy PolicyTerms of UseDMCA PolicyCookie PolicyOpt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
RadarOnline Logo

© Copyright 2025 RADAR ONLINE™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. RADAR ONLINE is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.