'WE ARE PREPARED': Defiant Trump Issues Chilling Nuclear Warning to Putin as He Sends U.S. Submarines to Russia

Earlier Friday, August 1, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that."

The confrontation follows Trump's recent ultimatum to Moscow. On Tuesday, he declared that Russia had "10 days from today" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face new U.S. tariffs. He had previously given Russia 50 days to show progress toward peace, but shortened the deadline to August 8 after continued hostilities.

Medvedev criticized the move, posting on X that Trump's shifting demands risked triggering a broader conflict.

"He should remember two things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," Medvedev wrote.