'WE ARE PREPARED': Defiant Trump Issues Chilling Nuclear Warning to Putin as He Sends U.S. Submarines to Russia
President Donald Trump escalated tensions with Russia by ordering two U.S. nuclear submarines to reposition in response to threats from former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev, RadarOnline.com can report.
The move comes amid heightened rhetoric over the ongoing war in Ukraine and deepening friction between Washington and Moscow.
Medvedev's Statement
Trump said the decision followed Medvedev's "highly provocative" statements referencing Russia's nuclear arsenal.
Medvedev, now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, warned the United States against issuing ultimatums, reminding Trump that Moscow still possesses Soviet-era nuclear weapons.
"Medvedev was talking about nuclear. When you talk about nuclear, we have to be prepared," Trump told reporters at the White House. "We are totally prepared."
Trump's Response
Earlier Friday, August 1, Trump posted on his Truth Social platform: "Based on the highly provocative statements of the Former President of Russia, Dmitry Medvedev... I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that."
The confrontation follows Trump's recent ultimatum to Moscow. On Tuesday, he declared that Russia had "10 days from today" to agree to a ceasefire in Ukraine or face new U.S. tariffs. He had previously given Russia 50 days to show progress toward peace, but shortened the deadline to August 8 after continued hostilities.
Medvedev criticized the move, posting on X that Trump's shifting demands risked triggering a broader conflict.
"He should remember two things: 1. Russia isn't Israel or even Iran. 2. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country," Medvedev wrote.
Trump's Relationship with Putin
Trump's relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, once cordial, has soured amid the ongoing war. Trump has publicly condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine as "disgusting" and accused Putin of "bull----" in recent comments.
"Words are very important and can often lead to unintended consequences," Trump posted Friday. "I hope this will not be one of those instances."
Putin, meanwhile, has not directly responded to Trump's 10-day ceasefire demand but told reporters Friday that Russia seeks "peace". However, Russian forces continued missile and drone strikes against Ukrainian positions this week.
"We need a lasting and stable peace on solid foundations that would satisfy both Russia and Ukraine and would ensure the security of both countries," Putin said.
War in Ukraine
Diplomatic efforts remain stalled. The third round of direct talks between Russia and Ukraine, held in Istanbul last week, collapsed less than an hour after starting and produced no agreements.
Trump, who campaigned on ending the Ukraine war on "Day One" of his second term, has yet to secure progress toward that goal. As the August 8 deadline approaches, it remains unclear whether his threats of tariffs and military posturing will bring Moscow to the negotiating table — or deepen a standoff between two nuclear powers.