EXCLUSIVE: Radar Lifts Lid On 'Russian Hackers Impersonating' American Outlet To Meddle With Moldova Election — As Country's President Accused of 'Buying Celebrity Sperm Samples' Amid Kremlin Interference Conspiracy
Russia appears to be attempting to interfere with the upcoming election in Moldova, as they are believed to be pushing fake stories about President Maia Sandu under an American writer's name, and RadarOnline.com has the details.
Writer Rebecca Friedman's name is listed under the person responsible for claiming Sandu had purchased illegally obtained sperm samples from notable gay celebrities, just one of the many made-up stories that have been published.
'Hacking' Details Exposed
Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Friedman made clear she is not the one behind the articles, and that her identity is being used to push a false narrative.
"It has come to my attention that a website is falsely using my name and photograph to publish articles I did not write and have no affiliation with," Friedman told us. "I want to make it explicitly clear that I have no connection to this site or its content."
She added: "The use of my identity without permission is deeply troubling and a blatant violation of my rights. I am taking appropriate steps to address this matter and urge readers to be cautious about the source and authenticity of the information they consume."
"I remain committed to ethical journalism and stand firmly against the spread of misinformation," Friedman's statement concluded.
Friedman learned of her name being used after notable journalists and outlets reached out to her for comment. One article claimed Sandu had paid $400,000 to a California surrogacy clinic for sperm samples that were illegally obtained from celebrities, including Elton John and Neil Patrick Harris; a story that has already made its way around social media.
The site's domain also seemed to have been set up by a Proton email, which is encrypted and is not traceable.
On Wednesday, July 30, President Sandu warned the public electoral corruption and illegal external financing from Russia were the major threats to a parliamentary election, which is set to take place on September 28.
Russia To Blame?
In the upcoming election, Sandu's Party of Action and Solidarity may lose its majority in the assembly of the ex-Soviet state, which lies between Ukraine and Romania.
"The Russian Federation wants to control the Republic of Moldova from autumn onwards and is preparing unprecedented interference in the September elections," Sandu said during a press conference in Chisinau.
She continued: "The greatest danger of Russia's interference in our internal affairs is that it poses a direct threat to our country's national security, sovereignty, and European future."
Russia has denied they are seeking to interfere with the election.
Four pro-Russian parties have said they will form a bloc in order to press for victory in the election and oust the government, which is committed to seeking European Union membership by 2030.
The relationship between Russia and Moldova, which was formerly part of the Soviet Union, has fallen apart, as the Moldovan government has accelerated its push to join the EU.
This is not the first time Sandu and Moldova have accused Russia of attempting to interfere in the presidential election. The country said Russia's tactics may include bribery of voters, cyberattacks, and information manipulation.