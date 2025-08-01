Writer Rebecca Friedman 's name is listed under the person responsible for claiming Sandu had purchased illegally obtained sperm samples from notable gay celebrities, just one of the many made-up stories that have been published.

Russia appears to be attempting to interfere with the upcoming election in Moldova, as they are believed to be pushing fake stories about President Maia Sandu under an American writer's name, and RadarOnline.com has the details.

Sandu was accused of 'illegally buying sperm samples from celebrities,' as the fake story above claimed.

Speaking exclusively to RadarOnline.com, Friedman made clear she is not the one behind the articles, and that her identity is being used to push a false narrative.

"It has come to my attention that a website is falsely using my name and photograph to publish articles I did not write and have no affiliation with," Friedman told us. "I want to make it explicitly clear that I have no connection to this site or its content."

She added: "The use of my identity without permission is deeply troubling and a blatant violation of my rights. I am taking appropriate steps to address this matter and urge readers to be cautious about the source and authenticity of the information they consume."

"I remain committed to ethical journalism and stand firmly against the spread of misinformation," Friedman's statement concluded.