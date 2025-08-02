Your tip
'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary's Looks

Donald Trump has been accused of making "creepy" comments about his Press Secretary.

Donald Trump turned some heads on Friday, August 1, with a series of unusual and uncomfortable comments praising White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt during an interview with Newsmax.

RadarOnline.com can reveal the president had called out her appearance and manner of speaking in ways critics labeled inappropriate.

Trump's Comments

lips donald trump gushes press secretary karoline leavitt looks
Source: MEGA

Trump complimented Leavitt's appearance.

When asked about his press secretary, Trump enthusiastically praised Leavitt.

"She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun. Is she in the room?" he said.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty confirmed Levitt was present in the room, prompting Trump to continue: "She's a star and she's great. She's a great person, actually. But I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing."

The comments came one day after Leavitt delivered effusive praise for the president during a White House briefing.

"This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office," she said. "It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."

Karoline Leavitt

lips donald trump gushes press secretary karoline leavitt looks
Source: MEGA

Karoline Leavitt is Donald Trump's fifth White House Press Secretry.

Leavitt, 27, is the youngest press secretary in U.S. history and a staunch defender of the Trump administration.

The remarks came at the end of a wide-ranging conversation with Finnerty, following a turbulent day on Wall Street triggered by a disappointing July jobs report and downward revisions in job growth for May and June.

In response to the economic news, Trump announced he had fired the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, the agency responsible for compiling the reports.

'Beautiful Wars'

lips donald trump gushes press secretary karoline leavitt looks
Source: MEGA

Trump claimed he's ended a number of wars.

Trump's interview also included a gaffe that raised eyebrows internationally. Discussing recent foreign policy achievements, he appeared to refer to conflicts as "very beautiful".

"You take a look at what's happened just over the last little while — we've settled a lot of… a lot of very beautiful wars," Trump said. "You know, one of the wars: India-Pakistan, nuclear."

It is unclear what Trump meant by "beautiful wars" or which conflicts he claimed his administration had resolved.

India's Defense Minister Rajnath Singh swiftly dismissed the suggestion that U.S. pressure had influenced recent military actions, calling the claim "completely incorrect and baseless" in remarks to the Lok Sabha.

The president's statement echoed comments earlier in the week at his new golf course in Scotland, where he told reporters that he had personally stopped multiple wars.

"We did one yesterday. You know, we stopped the war, but we stopped about five wars," he said. "So that's much more important than playing golf. As much as I like, it's much more important."

Reaction to Trump's Comments

lips donald trump gushes press secretary karoline leavitt looks
Source: MEGA

Leavitt was a presidential writer and assistant press secretary during the first Trump administration.

While Trump's allies celebrated his endorsement of Leavitt, critics argued that his focus on her appearance rather than her performance reflected ongoing issues with professionalism in his administration.

