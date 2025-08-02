'Those Lips, the Way They Move': Trump Gushes Over Press Secretary's Looks

When asked about his press secretary, Trump enthusiastically praised Leavitt.

"She's become a star. It's that face. It's that brain. It's those lips, the way they move. They move like she's a machine gun. Is she in the room?" he said.

Newsmax host Rob Finnerty confirmed Levitt was present in the room, prompting Trump to continue: "She's a star and she's great. She's a great person, actually. But I don't think anybody has ever had a better press secretary than Karoline. She's been amazing."

The comments came one day after Leavitt delivered effusive praise for the president during a White House briefing.

"This means President Trump has brokered, on average, about one peace deal or ceasefire per month during his six months in office," she said. "It's well past time that President Trump was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize."