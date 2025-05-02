WATCH: Inside The White House — Karoline Leavitt Gives A Rare Tour of The President's Home Including Pebble Beach, Historic Briefing Rooms and Private Offices

The video began by Mackz asking her usual question, "How many miles are you running today?" to which Leavitt replied, "No miles because we're at the beautiful White House, but why don't I give you a tour?"

Leavitt, who was dressed in a butter yellow matching sleeveless vest and trouser set, began her "tour" by introducing herself and pointing out key sections of the White House, including where the West Wing is located.

As the tour started outside, Leavitt noted they were "walking on what we call Pebble Beach," where all of the press stations are located outside the building.