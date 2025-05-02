WATCH: Inside The White House — Karoline Leavitt Gives A Rare Tour of The President's Home Including Pebble Beach, Historic Briefing Rooms and Private Offices
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has given a rare behind-the-scenes look at President Donald Trump's home, RadarOnline.com can reveal.
During an interview with TikTok running influencer Kate Mackz, Leavitt broke away from the content creator's usual videos and gave an inside look at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.
The video began by Mackz asking her usual question, "How many miles are you running today?" to which Leavitt replied, "No miles because we're at the beautiful White House, but why don't I give you a tour?"
Leavitt, who was dressed in a butter yellow matching sleeveless vest and trouser set, began her "tour" by introducing herself and pointing out key sections of the White House, including where the West Wing is located.
As the tour started outside, Leavitt noted they were "walking on what we call Pebble Beach," where all of the press stations are located outside the building.
As the TikTok creator admired the beauty of the property, she asked Leavitt if her job was "a dream come true," which the press secretary enthusiastically agreed, "It is a dream come true."
Leavitt continued by explaining her daily duties and responsibilities before moving into her "favorite" area of the property, the "historic" James S. Brady briefing room.
Mackz noted the room was more "intimate" than she expected, to which Leavitt said they needed to "make it bigger to allow more voices in," an ironic statement considering the Trump administration's attempt to bar liberal media from briefings – and in one recent instance only allowed right-wing influencers and reporters to ask the press secretary questions.
While the two women worked their way through the grounds of the White House, Leavitt took a moment to show off where her team sits in the "lower press" wing.
She then showed off her office, which featured photos of herself and Trump hanging on the wall, as well as a "meme" she "loved," which featured a man pointing at a brain saying: "No thanks. I won't be needing that. I believe everything the legacy media shows."
Leavitt noted the administration wanted "critical thinking around here."
Trump's War on Toys? President Admits Kids Will Now Have Less Dolls — As He Slams China for 'Ripping' Country Off Amid Tariff Chaos and Pleads For A 'Fair Deal'
When they exited Leavitt's office, the press secretary pointed out a red Tesla parked outside as she noted, "By the way, this is the president's Tesla, which he so generously has told staff that we are allowed to drive if we wish to take it out."
Mackz's followers rushed to the comment section to express their disapproval of the creator filming with Leavitt.
One comment, which read "Oh, Kate. This is so disappointing," racked up over 50,000 likes.
Another said: "Girl what are you doingggg."
Others called out Leavitt over her statements about including "more voices" in the briefing room.
A TikTok user wrote: "'Allowing more voices in' didn't she literally want to ban opposing sides in that room????!"
Another added: "Yeah, so this administration is attempting to defund public media. Giving their mouthpiece more of a platform is NOT IT."