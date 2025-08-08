Royal Haunting Horror: Truth Finally Revealed About Why Queen Elizabeth Attended 'Casual Exorcism' to Purge Ghoul From Beloved Estate
Queen Elizabeth once joined a discreet "religious cleansing ceremony" at Sandringham after staff complained of eerie activity in the room where her father, King George VI, died.
And RadarOnline.com can reveal royal biographer Robert Hardman knows exactly how she ended up at the ritual.
Hardman said: "It wasn’t a conventional exorcism. There was no dramatic casting out of demons, like you see in films. But the space was thought to be spiritually unsettled, and a parson was called in to bless it. What’s surprising is that the Queen agreed to be there."
Paranormal Activity At Sandringham?
The incident is said to have taken place in 2000, nearly five decades after George VI died in his bedroom at the royal estate in Norfolk.
The claims, originally detailed in the private diaries of the late royal writer Kenneth Rose, have resurfaced on the new podcast Queens, Kings and Dastardly Things, hosted by Hardman and historian Kate Williams.
According to Rose, the alleged haunting became a concern when royal staff began reporting unusual activity in the room, described by one insider as "deeply unsettling."
Unable to ignore the mounting anxiety, the Queen Mother, then 100, allegedly consulted a local parson and arranged for a religious blessing to be held.
Both she and her daughter, Queen Elizabeth, 74 at the time, were reportedly present, along with her lady-in-waiting, Prue Penn.
'She Was Not Superstitious'
The episode, Hardman said, was not treated as a formal exorcism but as a solemn religious event.
"The parson performed a quiet service involving Holy Communion and specific prayers, believed to be aimed at settling the spirit of George VI," he explained.
"It was more about spiritual peace than supernatural confrontation."
Hardman said the Queen's attendance was especially unexpected given her generally skeptical view of such matters.
"The late Queen had a strong faith, but she was not superstitious," he said.
"She did not have time for these wilder theories, but she did have a strong sense of the spiritual, as does King Charles."
What Were The Hauntings?
The story has fueled long-standing rumors of paranormal activity at Sandringham, the 20,000-acre royal estate that has been a private residence of the monarchy since Queen Victoria purchased it in 1862.
The estate has long had a reputation among staff for unexplained occurrences, with reports of footsteps in empty corridors, flickering lights, and objects moving without cause.
Paranormal researcher John West claimed in his book Britain's Ghostly Heritage that several staff members had reported seeing the ghost of former royal steward Tony Jarred.
West also alleged a young Charles – now King Charles III, 76 – once fled in terror from the library after a disturbing encounter, along with a staff member.
Hardman suggested the Queen Mother's decision to hold the ceremony may have been partly pragmatic, designed to reassure the staff that their concerns were being taken seriously.
But Rose, who wrote extensively about the inner workings of the royal household, believed the parson genuinely felt there was a "restlessness" in the room and pushed for the spiritual rite.
As for the identity of the spirit, speculation ranged from George VI to the late Princess Diana, who had died only three years before the reported service.
Hardman said: "No one was quite sure who the ghost was supposed to be, despite it appearing in the room where George VI had died."
Sandringham remains a private royal home and continues to be used by the family during holidays, particularly at Christmas.