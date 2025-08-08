Royal Haunting Horror: Truth Finally Revealed About Why Queen Elizabeth Attended 'Casual Exorcism' to Purge Ghoul From Beloved Estate

Queen Elizabeth once joined a discreet "religious cleansing ceremony" at Sandringham after staff complained of eerie activity in the room where her father, King George VI, died.

And RadarOnline.com can reveal royal biographer Robert Hardman knows exactly how she ended up at the ritual.

Hardman said: "It wasn’t a conventional exorcism. There was no dramatic casting out of demons, like you see in films. But the space was thought to be spiritually unsettled, and a parson was called in to bless it. What’s surprising is that the Queen agreed to be there."