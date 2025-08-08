EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Planned Return to Royal Family Before King Charles' Death Branded 'Crazed and Appalling'

McLeod said: "I can think of no more crazed or appalling idea than that they should be welcomed home to this country, to the bosom of the Royal Family, to the renewed expense of the privy and indeed the public purse – and, the very idea is fantastic and absurd – to renewed royal duties."

The remarks follow private talks which have taken place between Harry, 40, and Charles, 76, with some calling for their reconciliation.

Reports of the pair's discussions emerged shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and his wife Kate, both 43 – appeared publicly at Wimbledon with their children.

McLeod, however, has dismissed the idea of any formal return for Harry and his diva duchess wife, 44, stating it would undermine the monarchy and ignore the "vast and irretrievable" damage caused by the Sussexes since stepping down from their senior royal roles in 2020.