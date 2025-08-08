EXCLUSIVE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Planned Return to Royal Family Before King Charles' Death Branded 'Crazed and Appalling'
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle must never be welcomed back into the royal fold, according to royal experts, as it would be a "crazed and appalling" way to end cancer-hit King Charles' reign.
RadarOnline.com can reveal that's the verdict of royal commentator Adam McLeod, who has condemned speculation of the terrible twosome's possible return to The Firm insanity, and a disgraceful drain on the British taxpayer.
No Shot At A Reunion?
McLeod said: "I can think of no more crazed or appalling idea than that they should be welcomed home to this country, to the bosom of the Royal Family, to the renewed expense of the privy and indeed the public purse – and, the very idea is fantastic and absurd – to renewed royal duties."
The remarks follow private talks which have taken place between Harry, 40, and Charles, 76, with some calling for their reconciliation.
Reports of the pair's discussions emerged shortly after the Prince and Princess of Wales – Prince William and his wife Kate, both 43 – appeared publicly at Wimbledon with their children.
McLeod, however, has dismissed the idea of any formal return for Harry and his diva duchess wife, 44, stating it would undermine the monarchy and ignore the "vast and irretrievable" damage caused by the Sussexes since stepping down from their senior royal roles in 2020.
McLeod cited historic precedent to argue Charles, who is said to be losing his cancer fight, must prioritize the institution of monarchy over personal sentiment, just as his predecessors did.
"The first rule of monarchy is not glitter, ceremonial, nor influence. It is survival," he said.
Recalling the actions of King George V during World War I, McLeod noted the ancient monarch changed his house name from Saxe-Coburg-Gotha to Windsor and denied asylum to his cousin Tsar Nicholas II to protect the British throne.
"George lobbied fiercely to block it, knowing that the presence of this toppled despot would infuriate millions in Britain," he said.
Harry and Markle 'Smeared' The Royals
He also highlighted how George VI took decisive steps to distance the royal family from his brother Edward VIII after the abdication crisis, barring contact and refusing to grant Wallis Simpson royal status.
"Within weeks, he had ordered no calls from his exiled brother were to be put through," McLeod said.
Queen Elizabeth II's response to Prince Andrew's scandal was also referenced by McLeod.
Despite being close to her second son, the late monarch stripped him of duties, titles, and public honors following his civil settlement in a sexual assault lawsuit.
"She adored him still, but Elizabeth let the Queen rule her in this, not the woman," McLeod declared.
Turning to Harry and Markle, McLeod accused the couple of smearing the monarchy and damaging the Commonwealth with allegations of racism and personal attacks on the Royal Family.
He said: "They besmirched their kin, the Crown and indeed this country with baseless charges of the rankest racism – this from a man who once mocked an Army comrade and was even snapped, smugly, in Nazi uniform.
"They made the Queen's final years a misery. They have smeared the Prince and Princess of Wales in the cruelest and most personal terms."
McLeod described the Duke and Duchess of Sussex as "figures of conspicuous failure" and "ridicule," pointing to their faltering media deals and lack of public credibility.
He said: "They have no talent; no appetite for the hard yards of dedicated work."
Calling on Charles to stand firm, McLeod concluded: "Charles III must let the King rule him in this, and not the man."